Tottenham Hotspur may have enjoyed a largely proficient summer transfer window, but there remain numerous key positions that could use some strengthening...

Who could Spurs sign in January?

It already seems like Ange Postecoglou, buoyed by his blistering start to life in the Premier League, now has his sights set on the January transfer window, seeking to build upon the fine foundation already built.

As such, it could mark an ample opportunity to begin reinvesting the £100m gained from Harry Kane's sale, perhaps into a striking replacement to put Richarlison out of his misery and return Heung-min Son to his natural role.

That's according to Italian outlet La Repubblica, who suggest that €50m (£43m) of those funds could be spent on tempting Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez to join their revolution.

Having spent much of last window reportedly trying to snag the Mexican, it seems his continued form has caught the eye of others now, with Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all reportedly interested.

How good is Santiago Gimenez?

Having enjoyed a solid stint in his homeland, the 22-year-old marksman would move to the Eredivisie after a modest nine goals across all competitions for CD Cruz Azul.

However, it seems that a switch to the Netherlands has already proved fruitful, as his pacey and powerful play style allowed him to crash home an impressive 15 goals in the league, and a total of 28 across all competitions.

What makes this even more exciting is that the 6 foot finisher has started the new term in even more blistering fashion, having scored 12 in eight league games, poised to easily surpass last year's tally.

Such form simply had to gain adulation, with former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt leading the praise: "He's standing here among the defenders again and he's really fast. Watching the goalkeeper before he shoots, the halftime... In my opinion he is currently the best striker in the Eredivisie."

To pair him with James Maddison, who has enjoyed an outstanding start to life in N17 as well, and these two could strike up an instant partnership to help propel Spurs to the unthinkable in the final six months of the season.

After all, the England international already boasts two goals and five assists in the Premier League so far after just eight games, averaging a mouth-watering 3.3 key passes per game, via Sofascore. Gimenez must be salivating at the prospect of linking up with one of the game's most in-form creators, and likewise with the former Leicester City man.

It must also be noted that the attacking midfielder has earned success without a recognised striker, given Richarlison's woes in front of goal, having scored only once all campaign. Instead, his South Korean teammate, Son, has stepped up, and whilst posting an admirable return of six league goals, would likely be far better suited to the left wing.

Gimenez's arrival would help recalibrate Postecoglou's system, returning Son to his favoured position and the Brazilian forward to a less pressurised role on the bench. Then, he can start building his relationship with Maddison, which could prove devastating for English football.