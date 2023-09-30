James Maddison has quickly established himself as a key player for Tottenham Hotspur after joining them in the summer. Just how well is he doing at his new club, though?

Football FanCast has everything you need to know about Maddison in the 2023/24 Premier League season. Here you can find his key stats, his current valuation, as well as his favourite opponents, and so much more.

How many goals and assists does James Maddison have?

Ahead of Spurs' clash against Liverpool, Maddison has played six Premier League fixtures for Tottenham since arriving from Leicester City in the summer. He's actually matching that tally in goal contributions.

The English playmaker has scored twice so far - both away from home in wins against Burnley and Bournemouth. It's his assists that are standing out, though.

Maddison has four in total, including two against Arsenal in the north London derby. His other two actually came in one game, too - the season opener against Brentford.

That actually creates a strange little quirk. All of Maddison's goals and assists have come away from home, which is very unusual for any player - especially one with so many goal contributions.

Games 6 Goals 2 Assists 4

What is James Maddison best at?

This one requires a little bit of explanation - so stick with us. Maddison is thriving in the department of shot-creating actions.

SCAs are those that lead to your team having a shot. They don't necessarily have to be an assist - they could even be a shot you have that a teammate gets a rebound from before shooting themselves, or a dribble that breaks down a defence and leads to a shot.

The important thing to note is that it is any 'action' (such as a pass, dribble or shot) within two 'actions' preceding a shot.

It's a way to measure just how creative players are and how often they're directly involved in buildups that lead to shots. Maddison currently leads the Premier League in shot-creating actions after six games.

The Englishman has 44 - 11 more than second-placed Rodri. It's worth noting just how large that gap is, too, as the next largest is a mere three from third place to fourth.

We should also point out that it's working. Maddison also leads the Premier League in goal-creating actions, which, as you might have guessed, are shot-creating actions that have led to goals. On top of it all, he's leading both stats on a per-90 basis, so it's not merely a case of him playing more minutes.

Player SCAs SCAs per 90 James Maddison 44 7.86 Rodri 33 6.19 Bukayo Saka 33 5.53 Martin Odegaard 30 5.09 Dominik Szoboszlai 30 5 Enzo Fernandez 29 5.15 Eberechi Eze 29 4.83 Dejan Kulusevski 28 4.74 Bruno Fernandes 28 4.67 Pedro Neto 28 4.67

Stats via FBref; correct as of 28th September 2023.

What is James Maddison's value?

Well, that's a difficult one to answer right now. The 'easy' answer is £40m as that's what Tottenham paid Leicester City to sign him this summer. But that price was almost certainly lower than Maddison's actual value, given the Foxes were relegated last season.

FootballTransfers.com, a site that attempts to scientifically work out a player's value through data, has Maddison down as a £40m player still. They believe his sale price accurately reflected what he can do and feel he's the fourth-most valuable player in the Tottenham squad right now.

We think that maybe undersells Maddison a little and it's clear that his early-season form will dramatically increase his valuation if he keeps it up. By Christmas, we could be looking at one of the more valuable midfielders in the Premier League - if he maintains his form, of course.

How did James Maddison do last season?

Don't let Leicester's eventual relegation fool you - Maddison was excellent last season. The midfielder played in a side that struggled badly, of course, but he still managed to put up very impressive numbers.

In all, Maddison scored 10 (one penalty) and assisted nine times in a relegated side. These weren't 'lucky' numbers, either, as they pretty much match what he did the previous campaign (12 goals, 8 assists).

That certainly reflects well on the player, especially as the more specific stats all remained similar, too. Leicester's relegation certainly wasn't because Maddison struggled - quite the opposite, in fact.

Spurs can feel a little fortunate that dropping down made him easier for them to buy.

Who are James Maddison's favourite opponents?

One team stands out here: Watford. Maddison has only played them seven times, but has somehow scored five and assisted four in that time. Pretty outstanding for a midfielder.

Six of those appearances came in the Premier League for Leicester, including four assists and two goals in his most recent two fixtures. There's a goal in a sole FA Cup meeting, too.

Next is Brentford. Maddison has the same number of overall contributions (four goals, five assists), but in nine games. What's notable here, though, is that in five Premier League meetings with Brentford, the player has either scored or assisted in every single one - including two assists to kick off this season.

After that? Arsenal. Maddison's two assists this season boosted his numbers to two goals and four assists across 10 games. Spurs fans can certainly feel happy with that.

What is James Maddison's best game for Tottenham?

It's difficult to do better than two assists on your debut - but two assists against Arsenal will do it. That's what Maddison managed when Tottenham went to the Emirates in September.

The game finished 2-2 in what was a positive result for Spurs. Maddison walked off the pitch having assisted both, and it's difficult to do much better than that to ingratiate yourself with the new fans.

We won't be surprised, in fact, if that remains Maddison's best game in the Spurs shirt come the end of the season. It'll certainly take something very special to beat it - but we won't put that past him, either.

What is James Maddison's FPL value?

Maddison is currently valued at £7.9m on Fantasy Premier League. That makes him the eighth-most expensive midfielder right now.

That valuation has increased, too, as he kicked off the season at £7.5m. Four assists and two goals have likely bumped up his price.

And for what it's worth, Maddison is currently averaging the seventh-highest number of points per match. That suggests he's a little undervalued in price - especially as Spurs have a fairly nice run of games coming up.

How many FPL points did James Maddison have last season?

Leicester struggled badly last season, but Maddison was still able to be productive. His efforts led to 135 FPL points across the campaign - a decent number, though far down on what he managed the season before.

2021/22 saw Maddison get 181, helped on by 24 bonus points (last season he received a mere nine). You might want to consider that campaign as a better indicator of his potential, then, seeing as Spurs certainly aren't in danger of sliding down the table.

What is James Maddison's match rating?

Different sites have different ways of measuring this - but all are in agreement that Maddison is shining right now.

Sofascore has Maddison down as averaging an 8.03 rating in the Premier League this season. That's the second-highest in the competition, narrowly trailing Manchester City's Rodri (8.05). One more top performance would have them rating him as the league's in-form player.

WhoScored, however, believes Maddison already is. Their 7.92 rating is the highest of any Premier League player and a reasonable distance away from Erling Haaland in second (7.85).

Both sites differ on his best performance, though. Sofascore feels it was his display in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth, in which Maddison got his first Spurs goal. WhoScored, meanwhile, says he was even better against Burnley - the other game in which he scored.

How many Premier League goals and assists does James Maddison have?

Maddison has now played 169 Premier League games, all but six of which came for Leicester City. He's managed to score 45 in that time.

Assists lag marginally behind but not exactly by much. Maddison has managed 38 and that's a number that looks set to climb quite rapidly after his start to life with Tottenham.

What is James Maddison's best season?

Maddison put in a season to remember in 2021/22. Leicester finished eighth that year - a disappointment - but it also saw their playmaker develop into one of the Premier League's most dangerous outlets.

He scored 12 times in the league - his highest at the top level - while also assisting a further eight. That 20-goal mark for contributions is Maddison's best, while he narrowly missed out on matching it in 2022/23 (19).

Of course, his efforts this season could climb past 20. Maddison already has six in his first six Spurs games - and will be hoping to continue that form all season long.

Is James Maddison in the England squad?

Maddison was in the most recent England squad. He made his first appearance in 2019 but didn't play again for his country until 2023.

This has been a hot topic of conversation around the squad as Maddison's efforts have surely deserved more recognition at international level. His 12 goals and 8 assists in 2022 got him into the World Cup squad but he never played. Only this year did he actually make his first start for England.