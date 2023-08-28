Tottenham Hotspur have continued their fine start to the new Premier League campaign, and could be set to add to the feelgood factor that the Ange Postecoglou era has already brought with a new face…

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing this summer?

Already the summer signings have taken to life in north London with ease, as James Maddison has immediately become a key cog in attack, with Micky Van de Ven instantly shoring up the defence.

However, despite those huge strides having already endeared the new boss to the Lilywhites fans, there is still a long way to go before they reach the level they will feel they belong.

Perhaps in an effort to emulate the success earned with one English maestro, they could sign another by reigniting their interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

However, the £70m price tag is certain to prove a stumbling block, with Daniel Levy sure to try and push the fee closer to the figure paid for the former Leicester City star.

How good is Eberechi Eze?

Unloading £40m on the relegated magician, many likely wondered how the signing of Maddison would turn out, especially with Harry Kane leaving for pastures new.

Many knew he was too good to stay in the Championship with the Foxes but could he step up for a European place-chasing side?

Already it seems that those fears have been assuaged, with the 26-year-old instantly assuming the role of Spurs' new star man.

This was especially crucial given the crushing departure of the England captain to Bayer Munich earlier in the window.

With one goal and two assists in their opening three games, it is no surprise that he boasts his club’s highest rating for the current campaign.

This 8.03 average rating is buoyed by a further 87% pass accuracy, three key passes and one tackle per game, via Sofascore.

TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole even noted:

“The more I think about it he could be the best signing of the summer. I am so excited for him, especially the way Ange plays.”

Should Eze join, seeking to emulate this kind of form, it could prove to be double trouble for the rest of the division.

Especially given the 25-year-old is a similar creative livewire to Maddison, having scored ten and assisted four last season in the league whilst also boasting 1.1 tackles and 1.5 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

His creativity is largely unrivalled, and his dynamic ability on the ball would prove imperative in offering a counter-balance to the technical prowess of the £170k-per-week Spurs maestro.

After all, when compared to other midfielders across Europe, he sits in the top 1% for non-penalty goals and total shots per 90, the top 4% for shot-creating actions per 90 and the top 3% for successful take-ons per 90, via FBref.

This form even led analyst Statman Dave to laud his “dancing shoes” and his dribbling proficiency, which would more than align with the beautiful, high-octane football fans in north London are once again becoming accustomed to.

To snag another English star from a team lower down the table could prove to be repeating a masterclass from earlier in the window, which has already proven to be more than profitable despite the initially questionable fee.