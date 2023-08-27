Tottenham Hotspur seem to be going from strength to strength under Ange Postecoglou, but they could be set to make their greatest step forward yet should they invest in one transfer swoop...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

Saturday afternoon marked a second successive victory for the Lilywhites, who have continued their fine unbeaten start to the Premier League season in which the performances seem to grow with each showing.

Not only are the results going their way, but at last the football is exciting and free-flowing once again, leading fans to assume that they finally have their club back on track.

However, there remains one area of contempt that is slowing down the revolution, as their lack of striker is proving a burden. Especially given the continuing toothless displays of Richarlison, who despite leading the line well simply cannot find the back of the net.

That could therefore explain their interest in Evan Ferguson, who despite being only 18 years old, has already announced himself as one of the division's most prolific forwards.

For the question marks his £100m price tag would raise, it would likely be a shrewd investment for the Australian boss, placing his trust in youth to fill the void that Harry Kane left, for a similar fee.

How good is Evan Ferguson?

Although his senior minutes are limited, it remains a slow and steady process for Brighton and Hove Albion to cultivate their young finisher into the superstar his early-career form has suggested he could be.

Standing at 6 foot 2 but with impressive speed off the mark, he boasts characteristics that a forward should learn way beyond his age. His movement in the box is electric, with his finishes prolific.

Richarlison could only dream of such proficiency, given he is yet to score this season, and found the net just once in the entire league campaign last year.

Meanwhile, Ferguson has already scored once in the new term, having recorded six goals across just ten starts during his breakout year - even when compared to other strikers across Europe he shines, with the Republic of Ireland international ranking in the top 12% for non-penalty goals per 90, and the top 6% for total shots per 90, via FBref.

Such form saw him unsurprisingly lauded, with talent scout Jacek Kulig suggesting he was a "complete forward", with a lengthy list of strengths to support earlier claims: "finishing, instinct, movement, athleticism, power, heading, link-up play".

So, by swapping out their struggling Brazilian for a clinical youngster, Postecoglou could actually see his entire team benefit.

Few would welcome the acquisition of a true focal point more than James Maddison, who has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Spurs even without such a striker to play off.

Scoring once and assisting twice in the league, his 8.03 average rating actually makes him the fourth-best outfield player in the entire division this season.

He is an uber-creative goal threat but still remains in the shadow of other stars such as Martin Odegaard due to his lack of time at the top.

This was even outlined by Kevin De Bruyne, who ranked the England international below the Arsenal star, as well as Bruno Fernandes in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

Whilst the Norway international remains one of the league's standout players, having scored 15 and assisted eight last campaign as he led his side to an impressive title charge, these are attainable figures given the start Maddison has enjoyed in north London too.

After all, he is already recording three key passes per game alongside 2.7 shots per game, both of which surpass the figures averaged by Odegaard in the league last season.

The former Leicester City maestro also posted ten goals and nine assists during that period for a side that fell to the drop, with the assumption being that his presence in a far greater side can elevate those figures further.

Combining his new favourable environment with the talent Ferguson offers could provide the perfect atmosphere for Maddison to truly reach new heights, surpassing their rivals' star man with ease and leading his new team to glory.