Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann has been well-documented, with the north London outfit having engaged in talks with the German just last week.

However, given there has been little update since, it seems chairman Daniel Levy is not prepared to wait around to appoint a manager before beginning the rebuild of his playing staff.

In fact, any acquisitions he makes could serve as an added incentive to convince one of the higher-end bosses to trust in the process being crafted at Spurs.

This was at least the thought process being reported by Football Insider last month, as they suggested that the board are already sold on the signing of James Maddison, and are not keen to wait around for the approval of their next manager.

The Leicester City midfielder has been in imperious form this season despite featuring for a relegation-threatened side, and as such has garnered interest from other Premier League clubs, front-runners Newcastle United included.

Should Levy and the board manage to push this deal through, with which the Foxes are reportedly holding out for around £50m, it could present Nagelsmann with a fine asset to mould in the image of another of his successful former players in Serge Gnabry.

How has James Maddison played this season?

Despite recording ten goals and nine assists from an attacking midfield role this season, the England international's outfit are actually languishing in the relegation zone.

To think how these numbers might elevate further when supplying the likes of Harry Kane makes for an exciting future, with journalist Nizaar Kinsella suggesting he boasted the ability to play a "killer ball" when fit and firing.

The comparisons that the 26-year-old share with the German winger is more with regard to their technical proficiency rather than physicality, as despite the electric pace of the Bayern Munich star, Maddison is not blessed with such speed.

What he has been given instead though is an immeasurable ability to dribble with the ball, weaving and fainting to create space for himself and others, and convincing analyst Statman Dave that he is a "magician".

When compared to other attacking midfielders across Europe, the Foxes' "creative genius" - as further hailed by Statman Dave - actually ranks in the top 9% for non-penalty goals per 90, as well as the top 4% for assists per 90, via FBref.

Such a consistent offensive threat has even seen Gnabry mentioned within FBref's similar players model for the former Norwich City ace, with the two made to seem even more similar as the 27-year-old has recorded 14 goals and 11 assists this season across all competitions; a similar return to Leicester's main man.

Both players have also been deployed in alike roles, either through the middle as a no.10 or secondary striker or out on the right flank.

When Nagelsmann was in charge of the trickster, who featured 107 times under the 35-year-old, his philosophy to narrow the pitch and forge intricate plays between his players was when the former Arsenal gem truly showcased his technical proficiency.

Therefore, Maddison would likely thrive in this sort of environment, as a similarly right-footed player able to come inside from the left with an eager eye and his decisiveness.

If Spurs can push this deal through with immediacy, the out-of-work manager could well walk into the job with a very exciting player already at his disposal and in transitioning his tactical beliefs at Hotspur Way, the young mastermind could well unearth his next Gnabry-like threat in the final third.