Leeds United will be desperate to ensure that this stay in the Championship is not as long as their last, given the 16-year absence from the Premier League following their initial relegation back in 2004.

Fortunately for the club and the new ownership, the Whites do not find themselves in nearly the same level of financial peril that culminated in their brief entry into League One during that period.

The 49ers will seek an instant return to the top flight and thus could look at the other success stories from teams who bounced straight back after such a demotion.

One such example was Newcastle United, who were relegated in 2016 but saw an immediate upturn the season following. The secret to their success was shrouded in their ability to purchase the division's top players, easily cruising back to the big time.

They brought in Matt Ritchie, Grant Hanley, Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and more, and finished first with 94 points.

It seems that the Whites are beginning their stroll down the same path, seeking to bolster their ranks with the stars of the most recent term.

This explains their reported interest from May in James McAtee, a young £25m-rated midfielder who spent a stellar loan spell at Sheffield United, who went up automatically in second place.

Would James McAtee be a success at Leeds United?

The 20-year-old, who has mustered up six senior appearances for his parent club Manchester City, enjoyed his first full season in senior football last campaign at Bramall Lane.

Posting 43 appearances across all competitions, in the league the Citizens loanee scored nine imperative goals and assisted a further three, outlining his offensive impetus from deep.

The left-footed maestro was omnipresent during their promotion campaign, as a relentless presence in the engine room with that touch of class needed to truly shine. As such, his 6.89 average rating in the league was upheld through a 77% pass accuracy, 57% dribble success rate, 0.9 key passes and 0.8 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

To place this kind of youthful energy into the Whites' midfield could be a masterstroke for the 49ers, who are yet to even name their new manager following the exit of Sam Allardyce and have recently released Adam Forshaw, albeit with the intention to take another look at him in pre-season.

It is a testament to the bright future that this youngster boasts, that Pep Guardiola was so keen to praise him after turning down one loan spell in 2022: "Maybe it happened because he's a special player."

To sign a proven talent at this level, who has a future likely way beyond this division, would not only be a statement of intent that they are not planning on staying in the Championship for long but also that they have one eye on once again battling the best from top flight too; whoever takes the dugout.

McAtee could be integral in achieving both of these goals, as a dynamic midfield magician liable to propel them back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.