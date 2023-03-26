Liverpool's next generation is one of the most sparkling in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp often left enamoured with the rapidity and consistency with which they produce such incredible talent.

Just last year the legendary German wrote in programme notes: "I am never short of a positive word to say about the work our Academy guys do. They help to nurture players who are exceptional young men as well as very talented athletes. Their hunger to learn is what stands out.

"The opportunity at this club is always there. I’ve referenced the outstanding football education they get in the Academy but within my first-team staff they also have amazing champions."

His record with affording them play time is equally impressive too, so all-in-all their relationship is only solidified. It felt like Klopp was crafted specifically for the Reds, and although things have been tough this season, he remains an esteemed figure around Anfield.

Currently enduring a transitional period, with plenty of his stars nearing the twilight of their careers, he has already begun transforming the squad with the additions of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. But, if the club's history is anything to go by, they will not be allowed to spend big to resolve every position.

Perhaps the 55-year-old could look to dip into that rich academy as part of this rebuild, to save some money on key positions. Notably with James Norris to soon fill the left-back spot.

Who is James Norris?

Born within the city, the 19-year-old scouser has been a mainstay for the U21 side for some time now.

With the ability to play in midfield and at left back, there are shades of Trent Alexander-Arnold in his ability on the ball and his attacking impetus.

However, it is Andrew Robertson who would be under threat, should he start to progress further into the first team. He does boast two appearances for the senior squad already and was involved in their run to win the FA Cup.

Writer Carl Clemente even outlined his outstanding moment, as he wrote on Twitter: "James Norris makes history & becomes the youngest ever Scouser to play for #LFC's first team at the age of 16 years, 8 months & 13 days old."

The Scotsman has been a revelation since he first moved to the club, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's best offensive fullbacks with immediacy. Such is his pedigree, this season saw him surpass Leighton Baines' record as the defender with the most assists.

Across his 256 appearances for the Reds, the 29-year-old boasts eight goals and 61 assists, but Norris threatens to emulate such numbers with his form in the youth squads.

In 15 Premier League 2 games this season the teenage sensation already has five goals and one assist, as he seems poised to demolish his six goal contributions from the year prior.

His boss Barry Lewtas reserved specific praise for the 5 foot 7 maestro, for his role in their victory in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup final. He noted: "But when the ball dropped and Chuck hit it, it was a fantastic goal - a great finish. It deserved to win any cup final."

With a quality far ahead that of the youth level, he will likely have to bide his time until Robertson steps away from the post. But, when he does, Norris is the perfect man to replace the impressive Scotsman.