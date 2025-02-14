Liverpool are going to have to make do without an "outstanding" player for the foreseeable future alongside Joe Gomez, according to reliable journalist James Pearce.

Latest Liverpool news

The Reds are still reeling from their 2-2 draw away to Everton on Wednesday evening, having come within seconds of securing their most precious Premier League victory so far.

That said, a point was still no disaster at Goodison Park, leaving Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the table, and it is now vital that Arne Slot's side respond on Sunday afternoon, as they welcome Wolves to Anfield.

In terms of Reds-related transfer news, RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba has been linked with a move to the club this summer, as Slot looks to bolster his defensive options. At 22, he is still a maturing footballer, but one who has already made 59 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future still hasn't been sorted, meaning potential replacements for him need to be lined up, one of whom is reportedly Karim Adeyemi. The German has four goals in as many appearances to his name in the Champions League in 2024/25 to date.

Liverpool dealt injury blow to "outstanding" ace

According to The Athletic's Pearce on X, Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton will be "out for around three months" after a successful surgery on a shoulder injury.

That comes in the same update as Gomez, who is "undergoing further tests on his hamstring amid fears he's facing another lengthy lay-off", having limped out of last weekend's 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Morton may not be a key player for Liverpool this season, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all ahead of him in the pecking order, but this still acts as a setback ahead of the business end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has still managed five appearances so far this season, bringing poise in the middle of the park, and he was lauded by Liam Rosenior during their time together at Hull City earlier in the Reds youngster's career.

"Some of his play, honestly. He can do everything as a midfield player. When we were recruiting in the summer, he fits completely into the way we want to play. The beauty with Tyler is he can play deep, and he can be just as effective there, but what we’ve seen in training is he can create and score goals. It was about fitting the functionality of the team around him. He was outstanding."

It may even be that Morton has now played his final game for Liverpool, however, should he not play for the remainder of the campaign.

The Englishman must surely feel that a permanent move away from Anfield this summer is best for his development, rather than being loaned out, and the Reds could be happy to cash in on him. It would be best for everyone concerned.