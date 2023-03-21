Everton are a club that pride themselves on their impressive youth production, whilst Sean Dyche is a manager more than willing to hand youngsters the chance should they prove themselves good enough for him.

Sunday's sensational draw at Chelsea more than proved this, as his faith in young Ellis Simms resulted in a stunning equalising goal as he came from the bench to dance past Kalidou Koulibaly and finish underneath Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The 22-year-old had made just seven senior appearances for the Toffees prior to that strike, but now could be set for a run in the team to further prove his qualities to the ex-Burnley boss.

It was at his old club where he also oversaw the emergence of Dwight McNeil, who he once again retains stewardship of after their respective moves to Merseyside.

The club and manager finally seem to share this synergy that could save them from the drop, with a shared mindset transferring from both the fans and the manager to the pitch. This faith in youth could be capitalised upon once more in the summer when a host of talents return from loan, with Lewis Gibson perhaps going under the radar as someone who could instantly thrive.

Who is Lewis Gibson?

Having spent time at Newcastle United's academy, it was Finch Farm where he eventually rose to prominence, having since enjoyed four loans as he seeks form, fitness and true growth as a defender.

His current spell at Bristol Rovers arguably marks his most impressive season to date, as the youngster has established himself as a mainstay under Joey Barton at the heart of the defence.

The 6 foot 1 stopper has featured 21 times this season in League One, averaging a rating of 6.88 and even captaining the side in their most recent league defeat to Portsmouth.

Across this campaign he has also recorded some impressive defensive statistics, averaging 1.3 interceptions, one tackle and 3.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

He has been a monster of late, and clearly is a favourite of Barton who had brought him to Fleetwood Town on loan just two years earlier.

During their shared time together with the Fishermen, the former midfielder praised the young defender by claiming that he looked "the real deal."

With James Tarkowski also starring of late back at Goodison Park, but at 30 years of age, Everton will soon need a successor to the man posting a remarkable 7.19 average rating this season.

Fortunately, the ex-Claret shares similarly outstanding assets as Gibson, as he also records 1.2 interceptions, 1.2 tackles and 5.4 clearances per match, via Sofascore.

With plenty of senior experience now under his belt, this summer could finally represent his opportunity to partner with or potentially prove that he can usurp the Everton stalwart in the near future.