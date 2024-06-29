An "exceptional" Rangers player has agreed an "astronomical" deal to leave Ibrox this summer and join up with former manager Steven Gerrard, according to a fresh update.

Summer of change at Rangers

Euro 2024 may be taking centre stage in the footballing world, but Philippe Clement has been having an extremely productive summer transfer window to date, already bringing in a number of new faces.

The likes of Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala have all arrived on permanent deals, while Oscar Cortes will spend another season on loan at Ibrox, having arrived from Lens during the January window.

It looks as though Rangers' business is far from done, with attacker Hamza Igamane seen as the next man to come in, arriving from Moroccan outfit AS FAR.

The Scottish Premiership giants have also been linked with a move for Tottenham ace Ryan Sessegnon, whose career has dipped after emerging as a hugely exciting teenager, but who could be desperate for a new challenge. He is considered someone who could provide further quality out wide alongside Cortes, too.

This has also been a summer of change when it comes to outgoings at Rangers, with a host of players moving on when their contracts expire, from Ryan Jack to Kemar Roofe. Now, another exit claim has emerged - and one that is likely to worry the supporters.

"Exceptional" Rangers hero on the move

According to a new development courtesy of Football Insider, James Tavernier has agreed to leave Rangers and join Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, with an "astronomical" deal on the table.

The update claims that the "package in question is believed to 'massively' increase" the Gers captain's wages, and the player himself "has accepted the contract offer".

This is undoubtedly bad news for Rangers fans, considering Tavernier has arguably been the most impressive player at Ibrox over many years, providing a remarkable amount of end product from right-back.

Granted, the Englishman's numbers are aided by the fact that he takes penalties, but a tally of 125 goals and 129 assists in 460 appearances are the kind of statistics that a striker would be happy to register in his career. Clement waxed lyrical over him last season after he recorded the highest number of assists for a British defender:

"To be there on top – it’s an amazing achievement and we’re all proud of him. I said it in the dressing room also after the game. I don’t too often point out individual players, I don’t like it too much, but I had to do it this time. All the players are really proud of him, all the staff and the fans and everybody involved with Rangers. It’s really quite exceptional."

At 32, Tavernier isn't getting any younger, so those of a more optimistic persuasion could point towards Rangers getting good money for an ageing player, but he is going to be extremely difficult to replace, both in terms of quality and leadership.