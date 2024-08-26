A "brilliant" £25,000-a-week youngster is now ready to agree personal terms with Newcastle United, according to a fresh update from reliable journalist Craig Hope.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies were disappointing in their 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, and were arguably fortunate not to lose, given the nature of the hosts' disallowed goal in stoppage time. It was a performance that highlighted the need for business to be done in the remaining days of the transfer window, with top-level quality and depth lacking on the right wing in particular.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to be linked with a summer move to Newcastle, with the £40m-rated Englishman potentially keen to move on, especially following such a poor start to the Premier League season for the Blues. Eddie Howe is thought to be a big fan, as he looks for more attacking firepower amid doubts over Callum Wilson's fitness and long-term future.

Adrien Rabiot has also been mentioned as a high-profile option for Newcastle this summer, with the France international a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season. Manchester United are also reportedly in the mix to sign him, however, as they look to boost their own depth in the middle of the park.

Raheem Sterling's career has reached a huge crossroads after Chelsea made it clear he has no future at the club, and the winger has been touted as a target for Newcastle. He may turn 30 this year, and isn't the force he was during his Manchester City days, but he could still be an exciting option for Howe, bringing pace, goals and assists from his wide role.

"Brilliant" goalkeeper ready for Newcastle move

Now, according to Hope on X, James Trafford is now ready to agree personal terms and join Newcastle this summer, but sporting director Paul Mitchell still needs to strike a deal with Burnley.

While the Magpies feel well-stocked in the goalkeeping department at the moment, a move for the £25,000-a-week Trafford should be encouraged, considering how high his ceiling is.

Ian Wright a huge admirer of the 21-year-old, saying of him on Match of the Day last season: "He was brilliant, I was delighted for him. Coming into the Burnley side after a £19m move, Vincent Kompany has shown a lot of faith in him and he made some very, very good saves. A lot of the Burnley fans weren’t quite sure simply because of [Arijanet] Muric and how well he had done to come up, but he made some fantastic saves."

Nick Pope isn't going to be around forever, and there are question marks about the Englishman's ability to play out from the back, so Trafford could be his natural successor, gradually usurping him over time.