Tottenham Hotspur could be set to swoop in and repeat a recent success under their new boss…

Is James Ward-Prowse leaving Southampton?

Despite West Ham United being the side seemingly in command to secure the signing of James Ward-Prowse, complications arose that scuppered a deal seemingly progressing smoothly.

As such, the Daily Star are now suggesting that the Lilywhites are seeking to prey on that hesitancy, hijacking David Moyes’ move with a bigger bid.

The report states that Ange Postecoglou’s outfit are much more likely to match Southampton’s £40m valuation than the Hammers, who could only muster up a £25m bid recently.

Spurs have been watching the English midfielder for months now.

How many goals has James Ward-Prowse scored for Southampton?

The Saints skipper has been a Premier League stalwart ever since his promotion to the first team in 2011, rising through their academy to feature 410 for the senior squad.

During this period, in which the south coast club have starred and suffered across the last decade, the 28-year-old maestro has remained a reliable and constantly outstanding figure in the engine room of every manager to pass through their doors.

As such, even last year during their eventual relegation, he still managed 11 goals and five assists across all competitions.

Nathan Jones, who oversaw a portion of that campaign, hailed his midfield mastermind: “He's been outstanding. When I arrived at the club my first conversation with him was ten minutes after he didn't get picked for the England squad.

“Since that moment, he's been absolutely world-class for me. For me, the way he's been around it and the way he reacted - we're seeing his performances now that are motivated and driven.”

Capable of dictating from deep or operating as an attacking midfielder, Ward-Prowse would arguably be the perfect technician to fit within Postecoglou’s system, which often requires two hard-working and attack-minded no.8s.

With 55 goals and 54 assists during his time at the St Mary’s, alongside the 85% pass accuracy, two key passes and 1.7 tackles per game (via Sofascore) he posted last year in the Premier League, he further emphasises such a suggestion.

Not only that but by swooping from Southampton yet again, it could emulate the success earned when Jose Mourinho tempted Pierre-Emile Hojjberg to join the north London outfit back in 2020.

The Danish enforcer moved for just £15m and has since featured 145 times for the club. And yet, after three fine years of service, they could now be set to make a profit on the 28-year-old, as Atletico Madrid continue to push for his services.

Given his last two seasons have seen him maintain a 7.11 and 7.19 average rating in the league, ranking him within Spurs’ top-five performers in both years, it is fair to say his acquisition marked a masterclass from Daniel Levy for a pleasant change, which could get even better as they push him towards an exit and usher in an exciting future under the new management.

Perhaps Ward-Prowse could have a similarly influential effect, helping to provoke a new, brighter era for the club, with his dynamism and attacking impetus key in instigating that change.