On the back of a treble win at Manchester City, Bernardo Silva, at just 28, is still very much at the peak of his performance.

You simply do not play an important part under Pep Guardiola without being at that level.

Involved in as many as 15 goals last season, primarily from a midfield role, the Portuguese maestro is a player capable of playing for the very best clubs in the world.

Silva could take his pick should he decide to leave Manchester City.

So, it is understandable that links with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer have sparked concern.

What's the latest on Bernardo Silva's Manchester City future?

Silva has several options this summer, according to reports.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Portugal international has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who consider him a top target this summer as they look to replace the Inter Miami-bound Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, although interested, Barcelona will find a deal difficult to complete this summer due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

Financial issues are not something that clubs in Saudi Arabia will have to worry about, however, and, according to Marca, Silva has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabia.

Silva could yet end up staying put at City, too, as the treble winners still hope to keep one of their star men.

Jamie Carragher has spoken out about the reports linking the midfielder with a move to Saudi Arabia, admitting his concern.

What has Jamie Carragher said about Bernardo Silva's potential Saudi Arabia move?

Taken to Twitter to air his worries, Carragher said:

Which players have already moved to Saudi Arabia?

Carragher's concern comes as little surprise when considering the players to have already made the move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

So far, we've seen Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante join Al-Ittihad Club from Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively, whilst Ruben Neves has all but completed a move to Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly has also been linked with a move to Al-Hilal, Edouard Mendy has been linked with Al-Ahli and Hakim Ziyech has similarly been linked with Al-Nassr in what is a summer dominated by moves to Saudi Arabia.