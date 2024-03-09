Jamie Carragher is a name that football fans up and down the country have grown to become very familiar with over the past 30 years or so, due to his long football career and his thriving punditry and presenting career on television.

However, there's a whole lot more to uncover regarding the former Liverpool centre-back, as believe it or not, he does have a life outside of television and football.

So, we have decided to compile a fact file on everything about Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher's age and height

James Lee Duncan Carragher was born on 28th January 1978, in Bootle, England, making him 46 years of age.

According to various sites, Carragher stands at 185cm, or 6ft 1in, tall.

Jamie Carragher's net worth

Carragher has an estimated net worth of around £16 million.

The 46-year-old enjoyed a long football career at Liverpool, which spanned over 17 years. During this time, he would have been earning a very handsome salary as one of the key figures at Anfield, with Steven Gerrard even calling him his co-captain on the field.

But he's arguably been even more successful since his career came to an end as a leading pundit for Sky Sports. His salary at Sky is believed to be around £1 million per year.

Plus, he may have various investments.

Jamie Carragher's salary

As mentioned above, Jamie Carragher pockets a large sum of money from Sky Sports every year, with his current salary at the broadcasting giants sitting at around £1 million.

Although it's not known exactly how much, he also earns a salary from CBS Sports from his role as a pundit alongside the likes of Kate Abdo, Micah Richards and Thierry Henry. And if his salary at Sky is anything to go by, it won't be cheap.

Jamie Carragher's wife

No, Carragher isn't married to Gary Neville. In fact, he's married to long-term love interest Nicola Hart.

Indeed, the pair have been together for around 26 years after tying the knot back in 2005. They went to primary school together, but things didn't click until they were 18 years of age.

In typical Carragher fashion, he actually asked Nicola to marry him twice after his first proposal went wrong after originally using a wrong-sized ring and a mis-wrapped present.

Jamie Carragher's son & daughter

Jamie and Nicola have two children together: one boy and one girl.

Their first child, James, is a professional footballer. He joined Inverness in the January transfer window on loan from Wigan Athletic, and has since made eight appearances for the Scottish side.

Meanwhile, Mia prefers creative arts and is an aspiring actor, singer and dancer. She has over 50,000 followers on her TikTok account.