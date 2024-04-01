West Ham United could well be on the hunt for a new manager this summer as David Moyes' contract continues to tick down, but TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has been left baffled by one of the names in the mix.

Moyes pressure grows after defeat at Newcastle

The Hammers will consider themselves extremely unlucky after Saturday's trip to Tyneside, coming away with nothing despite scoring three brilliant goals. Moyes was left particularly frustrated by the second penalty incident involving Anthony Gordon, which he felt could have easily been given as a foul for the hapless Kalvin Phillips rather than the other way around.

“I actually think that the boy kicks Phillips if you want to look at it a different way, he puts his foot in front of Kalvin and stops him kicking the ball so I don’t see how that’s really a penalty kick but there you go, it was given," he told TNT Sports.

“Very similar to the first one in some ways, but those decisions didn’t go, they were really tough decisions, close decisions that didn’t fall in our favour. I think at 3-1 if we don't give away the penalty we start to ease the game out, but I think the referee played a huge part in the result today, I really do.”

The Scot is now facing an extremely uncertain future, with club insider ExWHUEmployee confirming last month the club will wait until the end of the season to make a decision on a potential new contract.

There have been plenty of possible replacements doing the rounds in the rumour mill in recent weeks, with Darren Bent tipping Ipswich sensation Kieran McKenna to take over while Julen Lopetegui is said to be "waiting" for the job to become available, but it seems fans are hoping for a bit more of an ambitious statement from the club.

Another one of the names to have been put forward as a possible successor - and perhaps the most exciting of the lot - is Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave the Bundesliga outfit after a disappointing campaign.

Speaking on TalkSPORT after the defeat to Newcastle on Saturday however, pundit O'Hara ripped into Hammers fans for touting the German as a serious candidate.

“What? Tuchel? He’s managing Bayern Munich, pal. You’re a little bit deluded if you think you can get Tuchel to become West Ham manager. He’s won the Champions League with Chelsea.”

Called "unbelievable" by Ben Chilwell during his time at Chelsea, Tuchel has league titles in Germany and France on his résumé, as well as a famous Champions League triumph with Chelsea, and while former Spurs man O'Hara wasted no time shooting down the links, perhaps the 50 year-old could be tempted by a move back to London after his unceremonious exit from Stamford Bridge.