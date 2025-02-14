Hoping to cause a shock upset against Arsenal this weekend, Leicester City could now welcome back as many as three injured players for Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester injury news

Inside the bottom three with 14 Premier League games remaining, it's not quite time for panic stations just yet at The King Power, but they're not far off. After shock victory over Tottenham Hotspur proved to be a reflection of the state that Ange Postecoglou's side find themselves in rather than the beginning of Leicester's revival, the Foxes will be desperate to cause another North London upset against Arsenal this weekend.

Arsenal are likely to be far tougher opposition than their rivals, however, as they look to send a statement to Liverpool in the hunt to overcome the odds in the title race.

The Foxes very nearly sent a statement of their own earlier this season though, when they came from behind to level at The Emirates only to concede two stoppage time goals and lose 4-2. Alas, the message was certainly sent and they'll be hoping to put up a similar fight - especially after recent injury news.

As revealed by Van Nistelrooy, Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen are all in line to return against Arsenal after missing FA Cup defeat against Manchester United through minor injuries.

The Leicester boss told reporters: "They had a good week of training. They’re back in full training. So all being well they are ready for selection.”

Boosted on the injury front, the Foxes will be on the hunt to provide a major dent in Arsenal's title hopes and potentially climb out of the bottom three if results elsewhere go their way.

"Fantastic" Vardy may yet fire Leicester to safety

The level that Vardy has performed at in the Premier League this season as a 38-year-old striker has been simply extraordinary. With a sip of Red Bull and a number of other old-school pre-match rituals, the former England international has returned to the top flight like he never left and could yet fire the Foxes to survival in the coming months.

Mikel Arteta will be well aware of his quality just as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was earlier this season when singing the veteran's praises. The former Leicester manager told BBC Sport: "Vardy is fantastic and people don't realise how good he is.

"I know that England has been quite lucky with strikers, like Kane, Rooney and many others, but if you ask me he has been the best one. He can do many things, like run in behind and finish, but the best thing for me is his open mind."

Incredibly high praise, the £140,000-a-week star backs it up most weeks having scored eight goals in all competitions and counting so far this season. Likely to return against Arsenal this weekend, the 38-year-old will be looking to spearhead yet another Leicester upset.