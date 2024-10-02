It is seen as a "real possibility" that Chelsea could sign a new striker in January, despite the stellar form of Nicolas Jackson, and it is believed a former Man City star is catching the eyes of Stamford Bridge directors.

Chelsea shortlist centre-forwards as Jackson hits top form

Jackson has began the 2024/2025 season under Enzo Maresca in scintillating fashion - scoring four goals and racking up three assists in seven total appearances across all competitions - with the Senegalese star truly making a case as to why he should lead the line.

Strikes against Wolves and Crystal Palace were swiftly followed with a Man of the Match performance in Chelsea's 3-0 demolition of West Ham a fortnight ago, with the 23-year-old bagging a brace against Julen Lopetegui's struggling Hammers side.

In summary, Jackson has provided at least one goal or assist in each of Chelsea's league games, barring their opening weekend defeat to Man City and their win at Bournemouth.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10

The former Villarreal star hasn't had the easiest of rides since making a move to the Premier League last year, but Jackson has been showered with praise by Maresca for really seizing this fresh start under a new head coach with both hands.

"He was very good. Not only because he scored twice; the way he works off the ball has been fantastic," said Maresca on Jackson.

"He and Cole, sometimes had to defend three-on-two. So I am happy with Nicolas in terms of numbers – goals and assists – but especially happy because the way he has worked has been fantastic."

However, despite Jackson's incredible start to the campaign, there have still been reports that Chelsea could look to go back in for a new striker in 2025 after missing out on a deal for Victor Osimhen on deadline day.

Chelsea made a deadline day bid for Osimhen, and were involved in a high-profile race with Saudi side Al-Ahli. However, neither team could reach a full agreement for the Nigerian, and it is believed Chelsea have already had contact with Osimhen's reps ahead of the winter window as they consider making another move.

Chelsea directors eye "new" striker target in Liam Delap

Now, according to journalist Simon Phillips via his Substack, the Blues are considering alternatives too - and a "new name" to have emerged is Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

The former Man City starlet scored two as Ipswich drew with Aston Villa last weekend, and his performances have done enough to earn the Irishman a place on Chelsea's striker shortlist.

Phillips writes that Chelsea directors are monitoring Delap, and the signing of a striker in January is seen as a "real possibility" despite Jackson's rise to the occasion.

The 21-year-old was let go by City, but manager Pep Guardiola is on record calling Delap a "special" talent.

"He has a special quality. He is a different type of striker. The goal is offside, but he is there. I am happy for him," said Guardiola on Delap's ability three years ago.

“He is 18-years-old. One of the precious values you have to be in that age is to be patient. If you fight in every training session, it will pay off in your career and you will get what you deserve."