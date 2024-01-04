Norwich City still find themselves settling for averageness with 26 games of the Championship season up, the Canaries occupying 13th spot in the division under the disappointing reign of David Wagner to date.

Yet, it looks as if the underwhelming German manager is here to stay at Carrow Road with no real indicators that the ex-Huddersfield Town boss will be relieved of his duties in Norfolk anytime soon.

So, this month's transfer window could see the underperforming 52-year-old scramble about to bring new personnel into the building to kickstart a turnaround in fortunes.

With that in mind, here are three potential signings Wagner could make this month to save his skin in the Canaries hot-seat...

1 Joshua Stokes

Wagner could well look to the non-league market to sign an explosive talent this January, the sort of purchase that could have the Carrow Road masses off their seats on a consistent basis if all goes to plan.

Joshua Stokes is a player in high demand this January, the Aldershot Town star wanted not just by the Canaries in the second tier according to TEAMtalk but also by the likes of Ipswich Town and Sunderland higher up the rankings in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder warrants such fervent interest in his services too, standing out as a talent who could play at a far higher level by scoring 15 goals in a gung-ho Aldershot side in all competitions this season.

Stokes could well be the goalscoring midfielder Norwich desire if Gabriel Sara ends up leaving this January, a risky signing that could really pay off and get fans back on side watching a player who strides across the turf whenever selected with a smile on his face.

2 Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

This next potential move could also occur off the back of another departure happening in Norfolk, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi coming in on a potential loan deal to the Canaries to fill the void left behind by Jonathan Rowe leaving.

That would be a very hard gap to fill but Rak-Sakyi has shown in the EFL in the past - albeit in League One - that he is equally as tricky and hard to contain as Rowe on his day.

Even if Rowe did stay put at Carrow Road, Rak-Sakyi could displace below-par performers such as Christian Fassnacht if signed.

The current Crystal Palace winger's loan spell at Charlton Athletic during the 2022/23 season was the making of the 21-year-old, blossoming into a potent attacker at the Addicks with 15 goals and nine assists notched up from 43 games.

Another loan move away from Selhurst Park didn't materialise for the former Charlton fan favourite this summer, but Norwich were reportedly interested then and could revive their interest this month especially if Rowe ups and leaves for pastures new.

3 Dexter Lembikisa

Norwich could utilise the loan market once more by signing Dexter Lembikisa this month, the current Rotherham United loanee a wanted man according to TEAMTalk with Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town also wanting to sign the young full-back alongside the Canaries.

Supporters of Norwich know all too well what Lembikisa is capable of, the Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster turned crucial Millers first-teamer scoring a sensational first-time strike against Wagner's men earlier in the season.

The Canaries could well want to turn back the clock and sign a full-back reminiscent of Max Aarons in Lembikisa, pushing the likes of Jack Stacey all the way currently at Carrow Road to a starting spot if purchased.

Wagner knows that he will have to get his recruitment spot on this month to improve his side and get more wins on the board, or he could finally be put out of his misery and fired from his precarious job post.