Tottenham Hotspur have a squad inundated with players that need offloading, with almost the whole of English football aware of that.

However, it seems that the man who has allowed such mediocrity to fester, Daniel Levy, is the only one oblivious to such a fact.

For someone so frugal and seemingly petrified of spending big, the 61-year-old has certainly invested heavily in recent years in a desperate pursuit of silverware; a search that continues to go amiss.

Whilst there are plenty of depreciating duds that do need selling, perhaps the savvy CEO could first seek to capitalise on the few who have seen their value rise in preparation for the transfer war chest he will have to promise to the new boss.

One such name that springs to mind is Japhet Tanganga, who truly burst onto the scene during the 2019/20 season under Jose Mourinho.

The legendary manager saw immense potential in the 24-year-old, claiming after his first league start came against Liverpool: “I thought he did well. I think the kid has reason to be happy with his level.”

However, injuries and a sharp loss of form would see his reputation plummet, with the academy graduate falling way down in the pecking order. Therefore, he must be one of the first to go.

How much is Japhet Tanganga worth now?

Across his first six Premier League appearances, Tanganga maintained a 6.95 average rating that encouraged many. Journalist Charlie Eccleshare even branded him a “great prospect for the future."

Having burst onto the scene as a physical yet classy presence all across the back line, this figure would unfortunately decrease with each passing season.

With just three appearances to his name this campaign and a 6.3 rating to show for them, his downfall is truly exacerbated.

Pundit Jamie O’Hara even took to talkSPORT (5:38 pm, February 11, 2023) earlier this year to claim: “Tanganga, how he is still playing for Tottenham, I don’t know. It looks like he has got ice skates on him every time he is defending. It’s embarrassing.”

However, with increased prominence in and around the senior squad, no matter how poor the form, the £25k-per-week dud has still seen a valuation increase.

Transfermarkt has overseen this rise, suggesting that in September 2019 he was worth just €800k (£702k). However, despite the aforementioned underperformance, that has grown to €9m (£7.9m) as of November 2022. This marks a 1,025% rise across a three-year period.

With numerous poor performers culminating in what is set to be another year without a trophy, Tanganga could be an unfortunate but wholly necessary casualty of the impending revolution this summer should bring.