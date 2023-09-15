Everton have a rich history of stellar youth production, spanning decades of unprecedented success that has unearthed the likes of Wayne Rooney, Leon Osman, Francis Jeffers and many more.

Even given their recent financial issues that plague nearly every facet of the club, the academy has still managed to forge some young stars, with Anthony Gordon having recently gone for a huge fee alongside the smaller but still respectable figures gained by offloading Ellis Simms and Tom Cannon.

The Toffees are now seemingly holding on until they move into their shiny new stadium on the waterfront, but those sales have certainly given them some additional wiggle room before that date.

Sean Dyche is the man tasked with leading them into such a bright future, but is enduring a tough task in doing so as their opening four Premier League fixtures of the new season are yet to bring a win.

Despite that, performances have been admirable and undeserving of the three losses they have been dealt, with the former Burnley boss slowly working out his strongest starting side ready to claim that first victory.

This is showcased through the underlying figures, where despite averaging just 0.5 goals per game, they have created 3.3 big chances per game and average 14.8 shots per game, via Sofascore.

One man who has recently emerged into that team is Jarrad Branthwaite, who following staunch support from Evertonians, has shone ever since being handed his big chance.

How good is Jarrad Branthwaite?

Having enjoyed his first consistent taste of top-flight senior football last campaign, the England U21 international shone for PSV Eindhoven, even spurring the Dutch side to push for a permanent acquisition.

However, it was clear that the Merseyside outfit viewed him as an integral part of their future, with the technically astute titan the perfect foil for the steely James Tarkowski.

That has already begun to be a theory proven correct, with his two Premier League starts this term meriting an admirable 7.10 average rating. What helps to uphold such a lofty figure is his 85% pass accuracy, via Sofascore, which was certainly moulded during his spell in the Eredivisie.

However, it is his lightning pace, 6 foot 5 frame, two interceptions, two tackles and three clearances averaged per game that truly allow him to stand out at the back.

He was always bound to draw praise, with former Manchester United marksman and former manager of the Dutch outfit, Ruud van Nistelrooy leading it: “How he fought his way into the team… He showed himself fantastic.

“He’s complete, he’s got speed, he’s big. He’s also only 20, so there’s a lot of stretch. Or am I going to say they have to do everything they can to keep Branthwaite? To the current technical director, the previous one, the future, all of them. Hopefully he is one for the future, that’s how we see him internally.”

Fortunately for Dyche, this was a failed venture, but Branthwaite did admit that the loan spell had been incredibly useful: “It was a really beneficial loan and I enjoyed it. I developed a lot as a person and player. It was what I needed to do, to get out, play games and get experience. I think going over there and playing at the standard we did, I achieved what I wanted.”

His form was reflected in his 6.97 average rating in the Eredivisie, as he scored twice in 27 appearances, showing the form that he would carry into the Premier League with an 87% pass accuracy, 1.4 interceptions and 3.4 clearances per game, per Sofascore.

Boasting all the physical attributes needed to thrive as a modern-day defender, and with a slowly growing technical repertoire, unearthing another young star similar to Branthwaite would be a prospect fans can certainly get on board with. Step forward Ryan Astley.

Who is Ryan Astley?

Of their current crop of youth stars, few stand out at centre-back more than young Astley.

After all, the Welshman has been a mainstay for both the U18s and U21s, despite failing to make a senior appearance for the club yet.

However, shining in the academy did earn him his loan spell to Accrington Stanley, and whilst not quite at the same level as PSV Eindhoven, spreading his wings into the lower leagues of English football would have helped his game develop tenfold regarding the physical demands.

Featuring 23 times in League One, his 6.77 average rating marked a fine first senior season for the 21-year-old, upheld by his 1.7 interceptions, 2.4 tackles and 3.1 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

It was a testament to the youngster’s ability that Astley was actually handed his U23s debut as a 16-year-old, with the then-manager David Unsworth rushing to outline his starring attributes that he still boasts today: “Ryan showed character, attitude, ability and bravery – he was the best player on the pitch.”

Then, when recounting that night, the defender would praise the teachings of the former Everton left-back: “Unsy’s been a massive part of my development. He’s taught me the basics of how to defend the goal. He’s also helped me improve my game with and without the ball. He’s made me a more mature defender.”

Having also been offered a new deal in the summer of 2023, it is clear that the club values his future highly, and believes that the former Wales U19 international can still develop into a star of the present and future for the club.

Should Astley finally be handed his first-team chance, or earn a senior loan in the appropriate division that Branthwaite did, perhaps his development could finally be skyrocketed to the level where he can return ready to play under Dyche or be sold for quick cash.

Everton's current centre-backs Average rating in 22/23 Premier League, via Sofascore James Tarkowski 6.93 Michael Keane 6.45 Jarrad Branthwaite 7.10 Ben Godfrey 6.50

After all, his defence-first play style would align well with the philosophy of the 52-year-old manager, whose perfect defender James Tarkowski has posted similar figures to Astley’s in the Premier League: 2.8 interceptions, 1.3 tackles and 2.5 clearances, via Sofascore.

If he becomes talented enough to start for their first team, Everton will be delighted. At the very least, the hope will be that they can recoup a similar fee to the one being discussed regarding Branthwaite’s potential departure.