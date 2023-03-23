Everton's acquisition of fine youth talent has been lauded over the last decade or so, with plenty of success stories to mention that continue to shape the current first team, or have already left for a hefty profit.

The likes of John Stones, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin spring to mind, however, their next big star could be quietly surpassing those levels whilst out on loan.

Having signed back in 2020, Jarrad Branthwaite moved to Goodison Park from Carlisle United as a hulking teenager with all the assets to be a superb centre-back at the top level.

Standing at 6 foot 5, the 20-year-old retained his impressive speed which made him such a success at his boyhood club.

This culminated in a handful of first-team appearances for the defender, including a goal at Stamford Bridge, before he took to the Eredivisie to hone his ball-playing skills.

Now poised to return and fight for a consistent spot in Sean Dyche's team, his rise to the top of the game has been nothing short of meteoric.

How much is Jarrad Branthwaite worth?

Considering he was acquired for a meagre sum of just £1m, it is no surprise to see that figure skyrocket over three years,

With 13 first-team appearances for the Toffees and a 7.01 average Sofascore rating this season in the Netherlands, it is clear that Branthwaite has matured into an impressive asset for any European club.

As such, he has garnered interest from Manchester United and arch-rivals Liverpool to exacerbate his impressive rise.

It is clear that this loan spell has had a huge impact not only on his standing within the game but his value too. Transfermarkt suggests that across just four months that fee has risen from €3m (£2.6m) to €7m (£6.1m), also marking a 510% increase from his initial purchase back in 2020.

Whilst Carlo Ancelotti's tenure at Goodison Park might be remembered with some frustration due to the way he left, the good times under the legendary Italian cannot be denied. But signing this unknown youngster for such a nominal fee marks one of the greatest legacies he left before his untimely exit.

The Real Madrid boss even branded Branthwaite as a "really skilful defender with a lot of ability."

What is even more impressive is that his value will likely only continue to rise, as he is still so young despite being around senior sides for some time now.

A former manager of his, Steven Pressley, even suggested that he knew from the start where his career was destined: "I told people he was a future England international. The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer. And If he continues to develop, then, without doubt, he can be an England player.”

Given Everton's history with signing young English stars, it seems they have truly hit the jackpot with this particular one.