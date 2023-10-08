Everton finally recorded their first Premier League win at home this season, as they brushed aside AFC Bournemouth in emphatic fashion.

Whilst at last their fine play has earned the merited result, it was a performance kickstarted by the pressure and attacking impetus that James Garner offered from the start.

How did James Garner play vs Bournemouth?

Finally deployed in his favoured central midfield role, after weeks of fans calling for Sean Dyche to make the change, the Manchester United academy graduate once again shone as he continues to prove how shrewd an investment that £15m move was back in the summer of 2022.

Pressing alongside his midfield partner Abdoulaye Doucoure, a fortuitous slip saw him bearing down on a sole centre-back, with options either side to score. Deciding to go alone, the 22-year-old maestro would fire home the opener inside ten minutes, offering the Toffees a perfect start in front of their prospective new owners, Josh Wander of the 777 Partners.

It marked Garner's third goal contribution in their last four games across all competitions, and yet that was far from his outstanding contribution.

Recording 71 touches, the youngster was clearly desperate to get on the ball and create, playing neat balls down the flanks and into midfield to set his side on the attack. However, perhaps more importantly was his defensive showing, winning eight ground duels and recording six tackles, via Sofascore.

Fans were left purring, with the £30k-per-week star even earning the club's Player of the Match award. And yet, when it comes to solidity, nobody really came close to Jarrad Branthwaite's fine afternoon.

How did Jarrad Branthwaite play vs Bournemouth?

Clearly reeling from the recent announcement of his new long-term contract, it was a calm and assured performance at the back, made even more perfect when he perfectly executed a crunching tackle on Dominic Solanke, folding the striker in half and winning the ball.

His exploits earned him a perhaps underwhelming 7.4 rating, given he would make three clearances, block two shots and make two tackles, via Sofascore.

Although the £15k-per-week defender's continued solidity has almost become a prerequisite for the 21-year-old's performances, his ability on the ball is what continues to help him stand out, adding to the suggestion that he is set to be their next big export set to either lead them to brighter days, or fetch them an astronomical fee.

Despite only recording 38 touches, he was quietly confident in possession, maintaining an 81% pass accuracy, and even registering a sole key pass. Writer Ell Bretland would laud such an impact, highlighting a perfect all-around showing from the young colossus: "Branthwaite just always makes the right decision. And if he doesn’t he had the ability, pace and skill to rectify it.

"He so composed on the ball and in the tackle and his timing is perfect. He reads the game so well. What an unbelievable natural talent. Pure football brain."

Although his contribution seems to have been overshadowed by yet another stunning Garner display, it must not be forgotten just how talented Branthwaite is, already outstanding at this level, and only certain to keep getting better.