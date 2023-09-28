Everton defied all the odds last night, as they recorded back-to-back away wins by once again comfortably dispatching Aston Villa 2-1 at their own place.

With Sean Dyche masterminding another wonderful trip for the travelling Toffees, he has the midfield exploits of James Garner to thank, who showed what good he could do when played in his natural role...

How did James Garner play vs Aston Villa?

Having finally been deployed in the engine room, rather than the right midfield position he has inhabited in five of their opening six Premier League fixtures, it was a truly stellar display from the 22-year-old who ran the show until once again moving out wide for the final period of the clash.

Aside from scoring the opener, a sweet left-footed finish he took well from close range, his 8.2 Sofascore rating was largely buoyed by a tireless work rate that led their press throughout.

However, he would add a plethora of other starring statistics to uphold such a figure, with his one key pass and three successful dribbles indicative of a fine creative performance, via Sofascore.

Perhaps most impressively was the mammoth 11 ground duels he won out of the 13 competed in, keeping the game ticking over and ensuring the hosts remained quiet.

And yet, despite all the praise rushing in for the Manchester United academy graduate, it could be argued that his England U21 teammate Jarrad Branthwaite truly stole the show.

How did Jarrad Branthwaite play vs Aston Villa?

With particular interest unsurprisingly surrounding his continued presence in the first team, given the growing list of suitors the youngster is maintaining, it was impressive just how calm and collected the left-footed titan remained at the back.

His 7.1 Sofascore rating perhaps belies the importance the 20-year-old enjoyed as the left side of a rigid back three, silencing Mousa Diaby and Ollie Watkins when he came on.

Such a notion was supported by his two tackles, one interception and one clearance, whilst the former Carlisle United man also won four of the five duels competed in at an 80% success rate, as per Sofascore.

Although such solidity is always preferable for a centre-back, in the modern game it is particularly useful to boast some confidence in possession too. Fortunately, with a 90% pass accuracy, and four out of four long balls hitting the mark, this is another attribute in which Everton's new defensive hero shines.

The sky truly is the limit for a man who grows in quality and confidence every game, and continues to add to his price tag. Given it was set at £25m during the summer, after a full year of Premier League football, it could have grown as much as £20m more on his current trajectory. After all, remember a certain defender in John Stones once departed Goodison for £47.5m.

Journalist George Priestman was equally effusive in his praise for Branthwaite, offering the following summation in his post-match player ratings for Liverpool World, which ranked the defender at a 7/10: "Another solid outing for the youngster who continues his good form."

The young colossus is going from strength to strength under Dyche, and will hope to maintain his and the team's form going into two wholly winnable home league fixtures. All that matters for now is that the Toffees remain firmly up for the cup, with Burnley at Goodison Park their next EFL Cup challenge.