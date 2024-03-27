So, there we have it. The final auditions, at least in an England shirt, before the squad for the European Championships are named have taken place.

Preparations haven't been ideal. A late defeat against Brazil was followed up with a topsy-turvy 2-2 draw with Belgium.

Youri Tielemans, famous on English shores, was at the double for the Red Devils, although a first England goal for Ivan Toney gave fans something to celebrate, as did Jude Bellingham - who else - who rescued a result late on.

This has been a tough week or so for Gareth Southgate whose plans have been ripped apart due to injuries across the camp. Bukayo Saka was sent home early, skipper Harry Kane has been nursing an ankle problem, Jordan Henderson was out and as if to make matters worse, John Stones hobbled off just minutes into the clash at Wembley on Tuesday night.

As a result, it gave the fringe members of Southgate's side a chance to impress. Lewis Dunk, who made a high-profile error for Belgium's second, hasn't done himself any favours, although the aforementioned Toney certainly has.

As has a certain Kobbie Mainoo who looked at home in a Three Lions jersey.

Kobbie Mainoo's first England start in numbers

When the squad for the latest round of international fixtures was announced by the England boss, he admitted that he felt it was too soon for the Manchester United star to be called up.

"He's only had a handful of games and you have to be very careful development-wise in making those decisions at the right time," Southgate said. "So we think ideally, we should allow him that space to develop at his own speed."

However, days later, Mainoo found himself in the squad. Why? Well, the manager had a change of heart, possibly after watching him dazzle against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

He came off the bench against Brazil and then made his first start on Tuesday, showing immense maturity in a midfield that contained two of the most expensive footballers on the planet in Bellingham and captain for the night, Declan Rice.

The teenager was particularly crisp in possession of the ball, completing 89% of his passes and combative too, winning five duels. Such maturity won't come as a surprise to United fans who have now seen him miss just two league matches since he was given his first start for the club back in November.

This has been a whirlwind few months for the 18-year-old who after his first England caps certainly deserves to be on the plane this summer.

As Gary Lineker put it, it was a "superb first start by Kobbie Mainoo for England. He’s not only played himself into the squad for the Euros but quite possibly the starting lineup." Quite right.

That said, he wasn't the only player to stake a rather impressive claim. Jarrod Bowen also deserves his flowers.

Jarrod Bowen's performance in numbers

With Saka possessing what feels like a permanent place on the right flank, Phil Foden also capable of playing on that side and a spritely Cole Palmer included in the squad, this was a big night for Bowen.

Fortunately for those of a West Ham persuasion, he duly took it, delivering what was an "excellent" performance in the eyes of journalist Malik Ouzia.

Right from the first whistle Bowen was at the races, dashing onto a ball down the flanks to cross for Toney. The winger may not have registered an assist on the night but his four key passes were more than any other player on the field. Not bad for just your sixth cap.

It's easy to forget that the 27-year-old has risen through the ranks the hard way. He wasn't at a Premier League academy, far from it in fact. No, this is a man who was playing for Hereford United just ten years ago. His rise has been immense.

On the evidence of his showing against Belgium he should certainly add a great deal more caps to his name. Bowen was even cruelly denied his first goal in England colours having adjudged to have been in an offside position after steering the ball home from close range in the opening 45 minutes.

Handed an 8/10 match rating by the aforementioned Ouzia, it was a display that saw him cause 'plenty of problems down the right' after 'carrying club form into an England shirt'.

Indeed, the Irons star has scored an eye-catching 18 goals this term while supplying seven assists. If he keeps adding to those numbers before the season is up, it will surely be impossible for Southgate to deny him a spot on the plane to Germany for the Euros.