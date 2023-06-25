Tottenham Hotspur have endured a quiet start to the transfer window, but Ange Postecoglou will likely still envision widespread change for his new club this summer...

What's the latest on Jarrod Bowen to Spurs?

If a recent report by Charlie Eccleshare is anything to go by, they have certainly identified plenty of targets for which they could soon make a move.

Writing for The Athletic, the journalist noted various names that are on the Australian's list, with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen a particular standout given the lack of visibility this potential swoop has been given.

The England international is set to be a tough option for the Lilywhites to pry from east London, however, his presence on their radar for several years now could add an element of desperation to the proceedings.

Only a huge bid would likely tempt the Hammers to sell, especially given the expected departure of their captain Declan Rice too.

Does Jarrod Bowen play like Mohamed Salah?

Should they defy the odds and bring this mercurial 26-year-old dynamo to north London, he could be the perfect injection of dynamism needed to kickstart the new regime and uphold Postecoglou's high-intensity 4-3-3 system.

He often prefers his wingers to invert so as to allow the full-backs to bomb on, and in a similar way Bowen could emulate the success of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. After all, both are left-footed right-wingers with a penchant for finding the back of the net.

For years the Egyptian marksman has drifted infield, finding himself on the end of numerous scoring opportunities. This has in turn allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to push on, with the 24-year-old establishing himself as one of the paramount creative threats around, with 25 chances created last term, the third-best tally in the entire division.

The Irons' £44m-rated star could share such a dynamic with Pedro Porro, and when surrounded by the boosted quality that a step up from West Ham to Spurs would bring, skyrocket his numbers closer to that of the former AS Roma wide man.

Across 305 games for the Reds, their lethal speedster has notched 186 goals and recorded a further 79 assists. Meanwhile, Bowen enjoyed a standout season akin to Salah's norm during the 2021/22 campaign, with his 31 goal contributions across all competitions catching the eye.

However, it is not just their goalscoring feats from that right flank that draw comparisons. Opta's player analysis tool helps to neatly outline exactly where the 31-year-old has shone on Merseyside, with his dribbles completed, chances created and shots taken all highlighted as starring assets.

During that aforementioned outstanding term, Bowen upheld many of the values that clearly allow Salah to shine, as he was successful in 57% of his dribbles, gave ten assists and averaged 2.2 shots per game, via Sofascore.

At five years his junior, and having shone for a relegation-threatened team, perhaps a step up to a new-look Spurs side could be the catalyst to allow this "electric" forward, as branded by journalist Rahman Osman, to truly emulate the remarkable goalscoring feats of Jurgen Klopp's main man.