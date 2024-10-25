Jason Cundy has told Chelsea to sign a fringe Liverpool star so Enzo Maresca can replace one of his mainstay players, with the talkSPORT pundit explaining exactly why Todd Boehly should move for him.

Chelsea's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

As previously reported, the Blues are planning to bolster Maresca's options both further forward and at the back.

Despite Nicolas Jackson's scintillating start to 2024/2025, proving that he's more than capable of leading Chelsea's forward line, it is believed that Stamford Bridge transfer chiefs are still internally debating the prospect of a new striker as soon as January (Simon Phillips).

Chelsea made a late summer attempt to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but neither the west Londoners nor Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli could strike a deal for the Nigerian, who ended up joining Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1

Maresca was backed with a plethora of signings over the summer window. However, a fresh centre-forward option wasn't one of them, despite Chelsea having also made a summer proposal to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea are also scouring South America for centre-backs and could look to sign defenders from that continent who are plying their trade elsewhere at the moment. Meanwhile, concerns surround current Chelsea number one keeper Robert Sanchez.

The former Brighton shot-stopper has started all eight of their Premier League games so far, but has come under fire by some sections of the media, including Cundy.

Chelsea told to replace Robert Sanchez with Caoimhin Kelleher

Speaking on talkSPORT, via The Metro, the former Chelsea star claims that second-choice Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher would be an ideal successor for him.

Cundy has urged Chelsea to sign Kelleher to replace Sanchez, calling the Republic of Ireland international "top drawer".

"What was really evident to me at the weekend was that Chelsea’s No.1 isn’t as good as Liverpool’s No.2," said Cundy on talkSPORT.

"Whenever I see Kelleher play he looks top drawer. Sometimes when you see a No.2 goalkeeper come in, you might see the defence drop a bit deeper or they’re hesitant to do back passes.

"Whenever Kelleher’s in goal and he’s played a lot in the last 18 months to two years both in the Carabao Cup and Champions League, he never looks out of place. Liverpool don’t look any weaker with him in goal and that is a massive compliment by the way.

"If you’re a Liverpool fan, I know you’ve got [Giorgi] Mamardashvili coming in, but you don’t want Kelleher to go either. He’s too good to be a number two. I want him [at Chelsea]."

There is still time for Chelsea's current first choice to prove his worth, with Fabrizio Romano claiming over the summer window that Maresca really rates Sanchez and couldn't wait to work with him.

“He is a monster in terms of his physicality," said Graham Potter on Sanchez during their time together at Brighton.

“He’s not just big but he is powerful, he is fast. In terms of attributes as a goalkeeper, he has got everything to be a top goalkeeper. We have to keep helping him, supporting him."