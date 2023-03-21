Leeds United are a side that has struggled at the back this season, having already shipped 44 goals after just 27 games played. Only four other teams have conceded more, yet they still remain in 14th, just two points from safety.

Whilst Javi Gracia’s introduction has somewhat offset this, with his pragmatism proving integral in vital recent wins over Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, he will have long-term plans to shore them up at the back properly should he eventually secure safety

Whilst he might seek to delve into the transfer market to solve this conundrum, this is a method that has suffered for Marcelo Bielsa who could not find a perfect partner for Liam Cooper.

With Max Wober now arguably the dominant centre-back, Robin Koch has recently been his partner to poor effect.

Come the summer, perhaps the academy could boast that long-term defensive star he desires in the form of teenager Kris Moore.

Who is Kris Moore?

The 19-year-old has established himself as a mainstay within the U21 side, which is a testament to a maturity and strength that belies his youth.

16 appearances enunciate his importance to Michael Skubala, whilst his 6.77 average rating in the Football League Trophy is underscored by one interception, 1.7 tackles and a mammoth 5.2 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Unsurprisingly, journalist Joe Donnohue praised the youngster after one performance, branding him “solid”. A fitting title.

Albeit at a poorer level of competition, this does outperform the aforementioned German, who joined in a deal that could end up reaching £13m.

In the Premier League this campaign, his 1.5 tackles and 4.2 clearances do compare well with Moore’s, however last season he announced himself as a true liability that could not be trusted when things got tough.

He maintained a 6.51 average rating as they escaped the drop on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, his potential successor remains a strong figure in the U21s dressing room, with the aforementioned Whites writer issuing the following praise after another fine display: “Encouraging display, leading the team from centre-back.”

With the potential to be their next captain and a defensive stalwart for the foreseeable future, Moore is an underrated academy gem who has a sparkling future ahead of him.

With Koch’s somewhat faltering performances in recent years too, failing to live up to the expectation upon his arrival at Elland Road, the opportunity is there for the teenage sensation to soon step up and lead the team forward.