Leeds United return to Premier League action tonight, as they play host to a Liverpool side searching for their first win since early March.

Jurgen Klopp's men threatened to return to form after they had demolished Manchester United at Anfield, yet since then they have gone five games without a win in all competitions, which also included crashing out of the Champions League alongside a loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

Javi Gracia will be aware of this dip in form and will hope that his outfit can be the latest to pile on the misery for the European-chasing Reds.

However, they too have faced something of an inquest following their collapse against Crystal Palace in their last game. Despite taking the lead, four second-half goals condemned the Whites to a heavy defeat in front of a frustrated Elland Road crowd. Under floodlights against a top side tonight, they will seek to rectify that with wholesale changes.

Few performed well during that miserable encounter, which could give justification for a host of alterations for this fixture. Perhaps the Spaniard might opt to apply further pressure onto the struggling defence of the visitors by employing a tactical switch, in order to overload their back line.

Either way, something drastic has to change from their last performance.

How could Leeds United line up against Liverpool?

4-4-2 - Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Sinisterra, McKennie, Roca, Gnonto; Bamford, Rodrigo.

Gracia could make a whopping four changes from the team that collapsed against the Eagles, with a change in formation likely to be key in any success they might enjoy.

Whilst he might have struggled of late, given only one of his last five Sofascore ratings have surpassed a 6.7, Illan Meslier represents the only real option to continue in goal.

He will sit behind a back four altered in order to deal with the tricky threat that Liverpool pose, with Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo awkward customers to quell. As such, Rasmus Kristensen will earn a recall after Luke Ayling's recent disasterclass, and club captain Liam Cooper will replace the similarly disappointing Pascal Struijk. Robin Koch and Junior Firpo will retain their spots, as Max Wober remains unlikely to return.

A flat four across the midfield may well see Jack Harrison as the only casualty, allowing Luis Sinisterra another chance to prove his worth after returning to fitness. Wilfried Gnonto must earn a recall too, with these electric wingers expected to terrorise the likes of Andy Robertson and particularly Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That leaves Marc Roca to partner Weston McKennie in the engine room.

The final change will be to drop Brenden Aaronson for another natural striker to partner Patrick Bamford. Having started on the bench, there is no better option than to start their top scorer Rodrigo from the off.

The Spaniard has been "unstoppable" this season in the eyes of journalist Firzie Idris and will be key in causing the visitors' back four further problems.