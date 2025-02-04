Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has delivered a concerning Sunderland injury update, with one player set to miss a chunk of action in the coming weeks.

Huge win for Sunderland away to Middlesbrough

The Black Cats secured arguably one of their biggest and most impressive victories of the season so far on Monday evening, winning 3-2 away to local rivals Middlesbrough.

A tough game on paper saw Regis Le Bris' Sunderland side fall behind in the first half, but they showed great character to overcome that deficit and get over the finish line, thanks to a late Ryan Giles own goal, following an earlier strike from Dan Neil and a sublime finish from Wilson Isidor.

The Black Cats' win means they remain fourth in the Championship table, but most importantly, they are back to only being three points adrift of Sheffield United in second place, as they chase automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season.

It was a positive January transfer window for Sunderland, with Enzo Le Fee coming in as an exciting signing on loan from Roma, while Jayden Danns has also now completed a temporary move from Liverpool until the end of the campaign, adding more firepower to Le Bris' squad.

Reporter drops worrying Sunderland injury news

Writing on X on Tuesday, Downie confirmed that new Sunderland signing Danns has returned to Merseyside for treatment on a back issue, with the length of his absence unknown at this point, news which has since been confirmed by the clubs.

The Black Cats' capture of Danns is exciting news for supporters, considering he is seen as a young player with a huge amount of potential, already scoring three goals in nine appearances in a Liverpool shirt.

This update is an undoubted worry, however, with Le Bris no doubt desperate to have him involved as soon as possible, giving his side an extra goal threat, whether that be from the start or the substitutes' bench.

Hopefully, Danns' issue is nothing serious, but it is worth noting that the 19-year-old missed a big spell of action earlier this season for the same reason, hurting his back during pre-season and not having the chance to properly impress Arne Slot.

If this back problem was serious, though, Sunderland simply wouldn't have sanctioned the move, so it would be a surprise if the young striker wasn't only missing for a short period of time.