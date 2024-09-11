West Bromwich Albion have lost a powerful youngster as he seals a move to a new club, according to a recent report.

The Baggies were very busy during the summer months making several changes to the personnel, as they look to go better than they did in the Championship last season.

West Brom’s summer transfer window

West Brom fell short in the play-offs last season, so the club’s board made it clear they were going to back Carlos Corberan during the summer as they push to finish in the top six at the very least once again.

Corberan was backed with 11 new signings arriving, their biggest capture being Mikey Johnston from Celtic, who has rejoined the club on a permanent basis after impressing on loan at the Hawthorns last season.

West Brom's summer signings Mikey Johnston Celtic Callum Styles Barnsley Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Devante Cole Barnsley Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Joe Wildsmith Derby County Mason Holgate Everton Paddy McNair San Diego Uros Racic Sassuolo Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa

Johnston followed the likes of Callum Styles, Devante Cole, Mason Holgate, and Paddy McNair in joining the Midlands side this summer. The West Brom boss will hope their arrivals can play a significant part in the club reaching the top six and eventually the Premier League.

As well as the arrivals, West Brom also oversaw a few departures, with the most high-profile being striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who left to join fellow Championship contenders Coventry City. Meanwhile, they also lost midfielder Okay Yokuslu, who moved back to Turkey and signed for Trabzonspor.

The Baggies have made an excellent start to the new Championship season, winning three of their opening four league games, with the only exception being a 0-0 draw with Leeds United. West Brom will be looking to keep up their unbeaten start this weekend when they travel to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth, but before that game, the Championship side have suffered some disappointing transfer news.

Powerful youngster leaves West Brom to join new club

According to the NUFC Blog, Newcastle United have signed young West Brom midfielder Jayden Kouossu. The report states that the Magpies have secured a deal for Charlton Athletic’s Lesecond Yeutembip, and they have also beaten a host of Premier League clubs to the signature of Kouossu.

It is reported that Kouossu has chosen to join Newcastle after impressing on trial with them, despite also being handed the opportunity to do the same at Chelsea and Fulham.

Kouossu, who is described as being a “powerful midfielder,” can operate as a number six or as a number eight. The midfielder was born in Italy, Milan, but moved to England at an early age. Kouossu is eligible for under-14 football, but the young gem is said to have been impressing in West Brom’s under-15s and under-16s.

The midfielder will now join up with Newcastle’s under-15s, with the report stating there is a chance he will be fast-tracked to their under-16s due to his recent progression. Kouossu will be hoping the move from The Hawthorns to St. James’ Park allows him to grow more as a footballer, and his development will be one to watch, even if West Brom won't reap the rewards.