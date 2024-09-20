A West Brom player with a "huge" personality could miss his side's Championship clash with Plymouth Argyle this weekend, according to Carlos Corberan.

West Brom look to stay top of Championship

The Baggies found themselves top of the Championship table at the end of last weekend, having produced a superb performance in their 3-0 win away to Portsmouth. That, coupled with Sunderland's surprise 3-2 loss away to Plymouth, meant that Corberan's side reached the table's summit, meaning they are now the team to beat in the division.

Next up for West Brom is Saturday's visit of the Pilgrims at The Hawthorns, and while the hosts will be resounding favourites to get all three points, their opponents showed against previous league leaders Sunderland what they are capable of.

While there is much to be positive about from a Baggies perspective currently, a concerning injury update has dropped regarding an important figure.

West Brom suffer injury concern before Plymouth

Speaking ahead of the clash with Plymouth, Corberan revealed that West Brom ace Jayson Molumby is a doubt for Saturday's game because of a calf complaint:

"Molumby still didn't recover well from the calf perspective, he was playing with some problem during the Portsmouth game. During training he couldn't make a normal week, so let's say he's a doubt, we have to see how he reacts in the last days to see if he can be involved or he can't."

Not having Molumby available would be an undoubted setback for West Brom, given his quality and experience at the heart of his team's midfield. The 25-year-old now has 108 appearances to his name for the Baggies, not to mention winning 25 caps for the Republic of Ireland, while Corberan has made it clear what he thinks of him, hailing his personality:

"I think the personality and the goals that he has are very huge. The commitment that he has with himself, with the club, with the team, he was playing today with a lot of pain in the ankle. He was having to have an injection to play today, yesterday he couldn’t complete training, only half, but he is going to make a career because he has the determination to make it. Some people with adversity – they give up. Molumby is not going to do that."

This perfectly sums up what a big character Molumby is and why West Brom will miss not having him to call upon this weekend, having started every other Championship game so far this season. In that time, the £17,000-a-week Irishman has enjoyed an 88% pass completion rate and averaged two clearances per game, showing that he is a force both in and out of possession.

Looking at the table, West Brom should still have enough to get past Plymouth, even though their key midfielder will be a miss if he is out, and it would be a disappointment if Corberan's men weren't still top of the Championship when this weekend reaches its conclusion.