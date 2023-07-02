Leeds United have a tough task ahead in earning an instant return to the Premier League this coming season, especially with the 49ers' unconfirmed takeover still looming over the club.

Whilst it is a formality now, it still is halting their announcement of Daniel Farke, and in turn, his ability to bolster the squad.

Despite that, it could be argued that the biggest task the German faces is actually retaining the stars he will already have at his disposal, having actually yet to lose anyone of note from the first team.

Whilst the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Rodrigo would ideally stay and propel them straight back out of the Championship, the various interest in both of these talents makes them expected to exit with minimal fuss.

However, Tyler Adams is one star who remains quiet on his future, as does the potential interest held in the USA international.

Having joined last summer, the 24-year-old quickly established himself as one of the club's top performers in the engine room, with his relentless work rate proving infectious.

Perhaps in an effort to kill two birds with one stone, bolstering their outfit whilst tempting this man to stay, the 49ers could act on their reported interest in Jayson Molumby.

Would Jayson Molumby improve Leeds United?

The West Bromwich Albion general established himself as one of Carlos Corberan's favourites last season, as an ever-present member of his remarkable turnaround. The Spaniard took the Baggies from relegation-threatened to promotion challengers, although they could not achieve a coveted playoff spot in the end.

Whilst the expectation will be that he could once again prove instrumental in going one step further, perhaps a switch to Elland Road could instead see him as the catalyst for their own success.

Especially if he was to be paired with Adams, affording the former RB Leipzig ace more freedom to exert his technical brilliance that was often hidden during a tough last campaign.

The £55k-per-week star was instead forced to do the bulk of the dirty work beside Marc Roca, and thus his 6.98 average Sofascore rating suffered.

Despite that, he did manage to maintain 3.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and one key pass per game, as per Sofascore. It was no surprise that former American defender Alexi Lalas branded him a "monster" during the year, as he was the club's highest-rated player of those who made more than five appearances.

It is the latter statistic which could improve significantly should Molumby come in, as the 23-year-old recorded 1.4 tackles per game alongside his 86% pass accuracy in the second division.

Whilst hardly the most inspiring figures, it is his relentless work ethic that would provide the foundation for Adams to thrive. Corberan even outlined this, noting: "It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first XI with the mentality to compete, this is what Molumby is doing.

"He is working as an animal and that’s what football demands of you."

Perhaps the promise of an instant promotion and added freedom to express himself, which the Republic of Ireland international would provide, could be enough to convince Adams to give it one more year.