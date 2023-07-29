Leeds United seem to slowly be working their way up the pitch with regard to acquisitions this summer, and could make their next conquest a midfielder to protect that reinforced back line.

Who have Leeds United signed this summer?

Ethan Ampadu became Daniel Farke’s first official senior signing earlier this month, and with news that Karl Darlow is the second, already a defence renowned for its fragility looks far stronger for the coming campaign.

However, in such a window of vast change, they cannot be content with these successes alone, especially given the headstart they handed the rest of the Championship whilst their takeover slowly went through.

Fortunately, numerous transfer rumours have suggested that a lengthy list of targets remain, with West Bromwich Albion’s Jayson Molumby likely a key candidate for the Whites.

After all, the 23-year-old boasts plenty of experience for this level despite his youth, and is valued at just €4.6m (£4m) by Football Transfers.

How good is Jayson Molumby?

With 78 senior appearances for the Baggies already, the Republic of Ireland international has experience far beyond most within the Elland Road dressing room at succeeding at their new level.

Just last term saw him become an integral cog in Carlos Corberan’s system too, as he transformed the Midlands outfit from relegation battlers to promotion chasers.

This was emphasised through the praise showered on him by the Spaniard, who noted: “It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first XI with the mentality to compete, this is what Molumby is doing.

“He is working as an animal and that’s what football demands of you.”

Molumby would maintain a 6.81 average rating in that Championship campaign, buoyed by his outstanding numbers across various attributes. Recording an 86% pass accuracy showcased his ability to dictate the play, but with eight goal contributions, his offensive impetus was revealed. This was further supplemented by the 1.4 tackles per game he averaged too, via Sofascore.

His four league goals would have made him the joint-fourth-highest scorer within Leeds’ squad last term, level with the effervescent Wilfried Gnonto.

The presence of such a phenomenal all-rounder will likely benefit many within the team, not least the back four he will be employed to protect.

Ampadu’s life will be made much easier should the Brighton and Hove Albion academy graduate join and hit the ground running, which could in turn help him finally reach the potential he boasted.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush had outlined the centre-back for specific praise, noting in 2017: “But he's a huge talent and it's the same with Ethan, who I think is a star in the making. These two lads [Ampadu and Ben Woodburn] are going to be world-class, it's only injury that can stop them.”

Whilst still being just 22 years old too, it feels like the Wales international has been around the top of the game forever, despite only registering 12 appearances for Chelsea.

However, last term in Serie A saw him excel despite falling to relegation. His 6.91 average rating made him the best-performing player at Spezia, whilst he also averaged 2.1 tackles and three clearances per game, via Sofascore.

It seems like the foundation is in place for him to shine in the coming years, with the stability that the touted permanent move could bring. If someone as legendary as Rush earmarks you for future success, the likelihood is the quality is within him somewhere.

Molumby could give him the perfect platform to grow into that top-quality defender to lead Farke's Leeds side back to the big time and should they reach the top tier again, that world-class potential could finally be displayed.