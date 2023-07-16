Leeds United's last campaign in the Championship was a thoroughly successful one, as they waltzed to the league title under the legendary stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine had curated a squad laden with talent for that 2019/20 campaign, all of which fit the mould of his enigmatic philosophy that drew plenty of interest.

Illan Meslier offered the foundation for playing out from the back, whilst Kalvin Phillips represented the bridge between the back four and attack, as a steely presence in the engine room. Pablo Hernandez would then take over, with his silky creativity proving invaluable for the free-scoring Patrick Bamford - who bagged 16 goals that term.

However, one player often forgotten throughout this period of success is Mateusz Klich, despite the place he still holds in many fans' hearts.

The Polish enforcer arguably typified Bielsa's play style more than most, as a well-rounded general with a relentless work rate.

So, in an effort to once again dominate this division and return to the Premier League, he is just the kind of player that Daniel Farke will likely want to emulate most in his signings.

Fortunately, such a player arguably exists within the Championship already, with Jayson Molumby reportedly already on the Whites' shopping list as of last month.

Given Football Transfers only value the Republic of Ireland international at €4.6m (£4m) too, this could prove to be quite the summer steal.

How long was Mateusz Klich with Leeds United?

Signing from FC Twente, Klich would spend five and a half impressive years in Yorkshire, where he featured 195 times. However, it was not until Bielsa's appointment that his career at Elland Road truly began, given his struggle to force his way into the team beforehand.

He ignited something inside the 33-year-old midfield stalwart, which led to him being so instrumental in that aforementioned promotion campaign.

During that 2019/20 season, he would maintain a 7.07 average match rating, underpinned largely by his 11 goal contributions, 1.8 key passes and 1.9 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

He had energy in bundles, but quality to boot too. Bielsa even saved the highest praise for the 41-cap star, noting: "Klich, for me, is a player who can play in all the best teams in the world. So, he is in Leeds by chance. It doesn’t have to do with the fact I decided he continued at Leeds."

Whilst Molumby is only just started to showcase that predatory instinct in front of goal, the general attributes remain in place for Farke to potentially mould him into a more well-rounded midfielder capable of spearheading his revolution.

Especially given he is just 23 years old, having been lauded as part of a "special" group within his national team already by writer Richard Chambers.

Last term, in what was a strange but very nearly hugely successful season for West Bromwich Albion, the ace underpinned Carlos Corberan's turnaround as he made 43 appearances in the league. He would record a 6.81 average match rating during this ever-present campaign, scoring four, assisting four more, maintaining an 86% pass accuracy and averaging 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

It was no surprise to see his Spanish coach effusive in his own praise for the youngster, claiming: "It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first XI with the mentality to compete, this is what Molumby is doing. He is working as an animal and that’s what football demands of you."

With Klich's departure last January having left a huge vacancy despite his gradually waning influence, Farke could now secure an instant replacement to once again give fans a tireless midfield monster to drive them into a brighter future.