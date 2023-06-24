Leeds United maintained a questionable transfer strategy under the guidance of Victor Orta, who was the director of football for just under six years before his dismissal last season.

The Spaniard was guilty of some dreadful transfer missteps, and his hand in the various appointments they underwent have left the club in a torrid state and exactly where they started under him: in the Championship.

One such example of his misconduct came in the form of Marc Roca, whom he tempted to Elland Road from Bayern Munich, as it quickly became clear that his arrival had been ill-thought-out, and it ultimately fell flat.

Whilst a far less extravagant and exciting appointment, the promise from interim football director Nick Hammond is that they will shift their focus to a more domestic market, seemingly taking fewer risks in order to promote a steady and sustainable return to the Premier League.

To contrast the aforementioned deal, it seems that their interest in Jayson Molumby seeks to spearhead this shift in focus. The Ireland international, whilst a far less attractive name, will almost definitely offer an upgrade in the Whites' engine room for the new campaign and the 49ers' first as owners.

Is Marc Roca better than Jayson Molumby?

Roca's £10m move caught the eye of many for its seemingly cut-price nature, and yet it somehow still managed to be a waste of resources one year on.

The 26-year-old was decidedly average throughout the league term, in which his 6.81 average rating gave way to a meagre 79% pass accuracy and 2.1 tackles per game, via Sofascore. He was not nearly as defensively sound as Tyler Adams, who managed 3.7 tackles per game, yet lacked the creativity needed to make him a truly useful figure in Jesse Marsch's midfield.

Whilst he faltered towards the drop in West Yorkshire, Molumby was playing a key role in Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion resurgence, starring in a new-look midfield that took them from relegation battles to promotion chasers.

His 86% pass accuracy paints the picture of a far more reliable general in the heart of midfield, yet also managed 1.4 tackles per game too in the Championship, via Sofascore. It is a testament to his reliability that his Spanish boss played him in all but two of the league matches he took charge of.

Journalist Rudy Kinsella clearly rates him highly too, claiming last summer: "A disciplined Jayson Molumby is an insane talent. Bloody love him." Perhaps he could realise this potential in Roca's place, given he is set to depart.

Valued at just €5m (£4m) by Football Transfers, it is this kind of intelligent business that will ensure tangible progress for the 49ers' club, which has endured a tumultuous past two decades.

The gulf in quality is little but arguably tipped in the 23-year-old's favour. Should he make the switch, it would be like Roca never even joined, with his relentless presence enough for any second-tier side vying for promotion.