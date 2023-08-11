Leeds United may have been dealt a recent transfer hammer blow, but Daniel Farke could react quickly given the plethora of alternative options that have revealed themselves throughout the window...

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds United?

Naturally, the news that Chelsea had triggered Tyler Adams' release clause came as a huge disappointment to the fanbase, who will now likely see one of their key stars depart for pastures new.

However, the £20m gained is a huge fee for reinvestment at this level, given how big of a hit Ethan Ampadu has already proven to be having joined for just an £7m fee.

So, in an effort to immediately replace the energy and defensive rigidity that the United States international offered, perhaps the Whites could seek to reignite their interest in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.

The 24-year-old has just two years left on his £17k-per-week deal, and therefore Football Transfers value him at €4.6m (£4m).

Is Jayson Molumby any good?

Before delving into what the Republic of Ireland international would offer, it is first worth noting exactly what Elland Road will be losing with the exit of Adams.

Having signed for £20m from RB Leipzig, the 24-year-old brought a wealth of experience at a level far beyond the one they were currently at. Given his youth, his acquisition was also expected to provide a foundation for years of success, with his tough-tackling and all-action midfield style at the core.

However, last campaign went completely awry, and as three managers passed in and out of Elland Road within just one year, they eventually fell to the drop.

That's not to suggest the midfield ace was in any way to blame though, as he was, according to Sofascore, the best-performing player from within that squad, of those that featured in five or more league games.

His 6.98 average rating was more than admirable, with his one key pass and 3.7 tackles per game a stellar return for such a poor outfit, via Sofascore.

However, such excellence does not make him irreplaceable, and in fact, the money his sale is set to bring in could easily bolster numerous positions, with his direct replacement the cheapest of the lot.

Molumby's potential move would offer vast experience of a different kind, given he boasts 126 Championship appearances despite his youth.

He is young, hungry and tireless in the engine room, offering the perfect template to emulate Adams.

Not only this, but his figures from last season's push for the play-off spots also showcase similarities with the outbound star, given his 6.81 average rating fed into his eight goal contributions, 86% pass accuracy and 1.4 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

He is certainly a work in progress, but it is clear that he too shares that defensive steel alongside creativity that could allow him to reach the levels of his predecessor.

His boss Carlos Corberan sought to emphasise his work rate too, noting: "It’s important for every player to go on to the pitch when they’re in the first XI with the mentality to compete, this is what Molumby is doing. He is working as an animal and that’s what football demands of you."

With a skillset tailored to star in English football, but a touch of class that will set him apart from most others in his role, Molumby has the talent and the youth to mark an instant, cut-price replacement for the outbound Adams.