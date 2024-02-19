Carlos Corberan will want his West Bromwich Albion side to immediately bounce back from a disappointing defeat to Southampton when the Baggies travel to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow night, the West Midlands outfit poor throughout the 2-0 Saints loss.

Only registering two shots on target all match at the Hawthorns, the Spanish boss in the Baggies dug-out will want his players to be more creative and ultimately ruthless when making the long trip down to Devon.

Corberan could alter his lineup slightly in order to add in more firepower going forward therefore, with Grady Diangana coming in as one of two potential changes from the Southampton defeat last Friday night...

1 GK - Alex Palmer

Although Corberan might have some grievances with his side's lack of clinical edge going forward, the West Brom boss won't have similar grumbles when it comes to his defence and Alex Palmer.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper did leak two goals against Southampton, but has done more than enough over the entire campaign to remain as the Baggies number one shot-stopper.

2 RB - Darnell Furlong

Likewise, Darnell Furlong will retain his fixed spot in Corberan's starting eleven for the trip to Plymouth tomorrow night.

Furlong wasn't below-par in the Saints loss when it came to his defensive basics - winning 100% of his duels - but the West Brom number two will want to be more adventurous going forward away at Home Park.

3 CB - Cedric Kipre

Cedric Kipre has also done more than enough over the second tier season to date to remain at the heart of the defence versus the Pilgrims, standing out in West Brom's last win before losing to Russell Martin's Saints against one of his former clubs in Cardiff City.

Making eight clearances and winning five duels in total, Kipre's dominant display on the day warranted a clean sheet as the Baggies strolled to a 2-0 win.

4 CB - Semi Ajayi

The first alteration that Corberan could make is dropping Erik Pieters as Kipre's centre-back partner, the ex-Stoke City defender filling in there owing to Kyle Bartley being in the Hawthorns treatment room currently.

West Brom will be relieved to have Semi Ajayi back from the African Cup of Nations now, with the Baggies boss tempted to throw him back into Championship action against Plymouth.

Pieters struggled in the Southampton defeat, winning just three of his nine duels, and so Corberan could sense that Ajayi returning to the XI can shore up the back four more than the versatile Dutchman can.

5 LB - Conor Townsend

Conor Townsend will not feel a similar wrath however when it comes to team selection, with the 30-year-old left-back staying put despite Pieters dropping out.

The West Brom number three didn't have his best afternoon by any means against the Saints, but with Townsend yet to miss a single minute of second tier action in 2024, it's almost a given the full-back will remain in the starting eleven for the game at Home Park.

6 CM - Okay Yokuslu

Okay Yokuslu is also another player often first on his manager's teamsheet, the Turkish midfielder present in all but one of his side's Championship games this season.

Hauled off by Corberan late on in the Southampton loss, Yokuslu did impress in flashes even in spite of the disappointing final outcome for the team.

Yokuslu would register two shots on target to try and unnerve Gavin Bazunu in the opposing goal and to mount a comeback, whilst also remaining strong with five duels won.

He will have to remain on his toes, however, with West Brom announcing a deal to bring defensive midfielder Yann M'Vila to the club on a free transfer to bolster in these positions.

7 CM - Alex Mowatt

Alex Mowatt was head and shoulders above his other teammates last match, always constantly trying to unlock a rigid Southampton defence with a killer through-ball or incisive pass.

Coming away from the game with his head held high, the former Leeds United man managed to amass two key passes and was 100% successful with all of his dribble attempts at the Hawthorns.

Unfortunately, his creativity from deep wasn't backed up by the West Brom attackers finding the back of the net but Mowatt will be raring to go again when the Baggies travel to Devon tomorrow night.

8 RM - Grady Diangana

The second potential change could see Grady Diangana coming back into the side, returning - much like Ajayi - from participating in the AFCON.

This would see Jed Wallace dropped for the trip to Plymouth, with the £23k-per-week dud lacklustre in truth against Russell Martin's Saints.

The experienced 29-year-old would only amass 20 touches of the ball during a quiet showing, before Diangana was introduced in his place.

The returning Diangana managed to create one big chance from less than half an hour on the Hawthorns turf, which could result in him getting the nod over Wallace tomorrow.

9 CAM - John Swift

John Swift was also passive from an attacking perspective last game, but might well not be sacrificed like Wallace for the away game at Plymouth.

The ex-Reading man did show glimpses of his immense quality - managing one key pass from a meagre 23 touches - whilst also only surrendering possession just once from his 64 minutes on the pitch.

There could be calls for the likes of young West Ham United loanee Callum Marshall to be boldly picked ahead of Swift to make the Baggies more lively in attack, but the West Brom number 19 does have seven goals next to his name this campaign. Could he fire in another strike away at Home Park?

10 LM - Michael Johnston

Michael Johnston has certainly left a lasting impression on the West Brom fanbase already, netting within the first minute against Cardiff City to instantly endear himself to his new set of supporters.

The Celtic loanee didn't really burst into life in a similar fashion against Southampton unfortunately, with the new West Brom number 23 failing to register a single shot on Bazunu's goal.

Yet, with two successful dribble attempts managed regardless of his flat night in front of goal, Corberan will hope Johnston's tricky feet can bamboozle the Pilgrims on the way to a win this mid-week.

11 ST - Brandon Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas-Asante will be champing at the bit to get back amongst the goals away at Ian Foster's men tomorrow evening, the ex-Salford City striker experiencing a barren patch in front of goal now stretching to five second tier matches.

Failing to test both the Cardiff and Southampton goalkeeper with any shots in West Brom's last two games, Corberan will maintain faith in his stuttering centre-forward regardless - Thomas-Asante has been present in 30 of West Brom's 32 Championship games after all.