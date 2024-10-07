TalkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling has ripped into a Leeds United player after some footage emerged following Illan Meslier’s howler that saw Sunderland secure a 2-2 draw in the dying moments on Friday evening.

The Yorkshire side looked on course to go into this October international break on the back of a win against high-flying Sunderland, but Meslier failing to catch the ball resulted in Leeds settling for a point, which stretches their unbeaten run to four games.

The Whites will hope this international break allows them the chance to see some of their injured stars return to training. Daniel Farke has been without several key players in recent weeks through different injuries, something that has resulted in the squad being stretched and them potentially looking to the free agent market to bolster their options.

One player who may have been an option for Farke was Christoph Kramer, but Kramer would reject a move to Elland Road, according to a recent report, as he wants to remain in Germany.

Leeds look to be without Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu, and Ilia Gruev for a sustained period of time, as all three players have picked up recent injuries. But one player who could soon be available is winger Daniel James, as Farke hopes to have the Welshman back for their game against Sheffield United after this international break. James has been missing since the end of August, but his return could be a timely boost as Farke looks to have more options in attack.

Leeds will be disappointed with how Friday’s game against Sunderland went, but they will be keen to support Meslier through this time, something that one player didn’t do on the pitch on Friday.

Jeff Stelling rips into £60k-p/w Leeds star after Sunderland draw

TalkSPORT pundit Jeff Stelling has ripped into Leeds United’s Junior Firpo for walking straight down the tunnel after the final whistle went at the Stadium of Light. The left-back went straight down the tunnel after playing a part in the mistake that led to the Black Cats’ equaliser.

Stelling, along with Ally McCoist, discussed the incident on talkSPORT on Monday morning, after Stelling posted on X over the weekend about the incident. The former Sky Sports host said of Firpo, who is believed to earn £60,000 a week at Elland Road: “It’s fair to say that Leeds United fans – they absolutely battered me for trying to defend the goalkeeper.”

McCoist replied: “Can I ask you in which way, shape, or form are you trying to defend him?”

Junior Firpo's Leeds United stats Apps 94 Goals 3 Assists 14

Stelling answered: “What I felt was that afterwards – and Leeds fans are going to tell me this is not the case – Junior Firpo had scored; he went straight down the tunnel at the end, no attempt to console the goalkeeper.

“I’m going to get battered for this again now, but that’s what he needs, and when he next plays for Leeds, I hope every single Leeds United fan gets behind him.”