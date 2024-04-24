Jeff Stelling believes a £60 million striker who's the "nearest thing" to Tottenham legend Harry Kane could end up joining Spurs this summer.

Tottenham set sights on new centre-forward to replace Kane

Some reports in the last few weeks have claimed that Spurs are laying the groundwork to sign a centre-forward when the transfer window reopens, despite manager Ange Postecoglou coping well in his first season without Kane.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison has scored a combined 26 goals between them in all competitions this season in a great help for Postecoglou, with critics originally believing that Kane's influence would be too hard to replace.

Tottenham are still in the race for Champions League football and a top four finish, which many believed wouldn't be the case at the start of this season after Kane's multi-million pound departure to Bayern Munich last summer.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions this season Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

The last eight months have also given Spurs chiefs time to look at possible out-and-out replacements for Kane ahead of next season, with many believed to be enticing their interest.

Tottenham are apparently interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez after his brilliant goalscoring haul in the Eredivisie this campaign, while the same can be said of Union St. Gillosie forward Mohamed Amoura.

Closer to home, Spurs have even been linked with Newcastle star Alexander Isak, who recently helped to put them to the sword at St. James' Park. The north Londoners have reportedly set aside "big funds" for a world-class striker signing this summer (Pete O'Rourke), which will be needed given just how in demand they are across Europe.

Another big name attracting Tottenham's attention is Brentford star Ivan Toney, who looks very likely to leave the Bees ahead of 24/25. The "world class" England international's contract expires in 2025, and he's been sporadically linked with a move to N17 after his 20-goal haul last campaign.

Jeff Stelling says Toney could choose to join Tottenham

His price tag is rumoured to be around £50-£60 million, but presenter Stelling has told talkSPORT that Toney could choose to join Tottenham as the club most suited to him.

“My next thought is about Ivan Toney," said Stelling. "We know, we know, I don’t need to be worried about being disrespectful because we know he is going to be on the move. We were talking about Spurs for Eberechi Eze, but Ivan Toney. No, I don’t see him as an Arsenal player, I don’t see him joining any of the top four as they are now.

“Manchester United, for sure, because Rasmus Hojlund, he is going to go on and be a good footballer, and I think we would all agree with that, but right now, you know, he is learning his trade. Toney is pretty much the finished article, but I think the obvious choice for Ivan Toney is Tottenham.

“I think if they want somebody who is the nearest thing you can get to a Harry Kane, who can influence the game in all areas of the pitch, who scores goals as well, come deep, he can lead the line brilliantly.”