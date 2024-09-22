Glasgow Rangers secured progress into the semi-finals of the League Cup for the fourth season in a row as the team returned to Ibrox.

Dundee were the visitors to Glasgow on Saturday evening, but it was Philippe Clement’s side who delivered a professional performance, securing a fairly straightforward 3-0 win which surely will bolster their confidence heading into the Europa League clash against Malmö in midweek.

Despite a large selection of the Ibrox faithful calling for summer signings Nedim Bajrami and Hamza Igamane to be unleashed in the starting XI, it was only the former who was chosen by Clement.

Cyriel Dessers was the preferred option to lead the line against the Dens Park side, enjoying an excellent display.

Rangers' five previous League Cup semi-final matches Opposition Score Date Hearts 3–0 Rangers November 5, 2023 Aberdeen 2–1 Rangers January 15, 2023 Hibs 3-1 Hibs November 21, 2021 Hearts 3–0 Rangers November 3, 2019 Aberdeen 1-0 Aberdeen October 28, 2018 Via Transfermarkt

Cyriel Dessers returned to form against Dundee

Last weekend against Dundee United, Dessers failed to get on the scoresheet, while he managed to have just one shot on target, completing only six passes during the match.

Igamane enjoyed a decent cameo, showing flashes of his ability, which led to claims that he could be given his first start against Dundee.

It wasn’t to be for the Moroccan youngster, but his time will come. Dessers led the line wonderfully, scoring twice while also winning the penalty from which James Tavernier scored his first of the season.

This will boost his confidence no doubt, but the key for the Nigerian is to keep his foot on the gas and continue to get into goalscoring positions.

It wasn’t just the 29-year-old who shone, as one of Clement’s summer signings continued to demonstrate his quality.

Jefte's performance against Dundee

Ever since Ridvan Yilmaz was ruled out with an injury a few weeks ago, Jefte has been trusted at left-back, and he hasn’t disappointed, that’s for sure.

The Brazilian has built upon his early displays and has been not only dependable defensively, but has also demonstrated his attacking prowess going forward into the final third.

In the Premiership, he has succeeded with an impressive 71% of his dribble attempts while winning over half of his total duels. The more he plays, the better he will get.

Against Dundee, Jefte was in sublime form. He regularly burst forward from left-back to support the midfield and attack yet was also able to defend when required.

Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie hailed the defender during the game, saying: “The variation in Jefte's game is so impressive. Whether a cross, carry or one-two he has so much in his locker.”

Barrie also said after the game: “Another really good performance from Jefte - at 20, you'd expect there's a lot more to come from him too.”

The future looks bright for the 20-year-old, who was given a match rating of 7/10 by Glasgow World for his positive display at Ibrox.

If he keeps this up, Yilmaz will struggle to make his way back into the starting XI, no doubt about that.