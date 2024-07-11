Liverpool could be set to make a move for a player who is reportedly dreaming of a move to Anfield this summer, it has emerged, but the Reds will have to act fast.

Slot ushers in new revolution

The arrival of new Liverpool boss Arne Slot is set to shake things up at Anfield ahead of the new Premier League season kicking off in just over a month's time.

"It's not that we're going to change everything over here because a lot of things are done really well. But we have to find ways to improve", Slot explained in his first press conference as Reds head coach.

"I took my time for that because I was off for a lot of weeks, so I had a lot of time to look where we can improve. But I think starting to work with them will actually get us an even better insight in the improvements we have to make."

The new Reds head coach was also drawn on his tactical plans, and admitted that they may be somewhat different to Klopp's tried and tested 4-3-3 despite looking the same on paper.

"I wouldn't put myself in a situation where I say I prefer 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1; there's a lot of players taking in a lot of different positions so if you would have asked me, I would say we played 4-3-3 instead of 4-2-3-1 at Feyenoord. But we did build-up a lot of times with three, full-backs had different roles"

Now, they have been linked with a versatile wide option as Slot's potential first signing in Liverpool colours.

Reds chase Dutchman

That comes in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong, who Liverpool are said to already have already contacted this summer over a potential move to Anfield.

The defender, who shone for Xabi Alonso last season as he helped Leverkusen to two trophies and an unbeaten Bundesliga campaign, is likely to be on the move this summer thank to a 40m euro (£33.6m) release clause in his contract which expires in the next couple of weeks.

Alonso has been a long-term fan of the Dutch defender, labelling him "special" back in November 2022: “He has a very big impact on our game. He is a very good player, but for me is even a special player."

Frimpong's impressive Bundesliga season Appearances 31 Goals 9 Assists 9 Key passes per 90 1.8 Shot creating actions per 90 3.36 Stats courtesy of fbref.

Now, German outlet Bild [via Sport Witness] claims that Frimpong "dreams" of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, namely Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Frimpong only saw the pitch three times at EURO 2024, with Denzel Dumfries largely preferred to him down the Dutch right hand side. Now out of the competition, it is likely that speculation around his club future will ramp up as the deadline nears on his release clause, and he would certainly offer a tactical profile that isn't currently present on Merseyside.

With Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold already on Liverpool's right flank, a move could be hard to sell unless the England full back is set to spend more time in midfield next season, but it seems that a move is being explored nonetheless, and Frimpong would jump at the chance to switch Leverkusen for Liverpool this summer.