Liverpool have been handed a boost in their transfer pursuit of a new defender as he has reportedly told them he is willing to move to Anfield ahead of Manchester City interest.

Liverpool on the brink of overhaul

In some ways, Arne Slot's early success at Liverpool can be viewed as the last hurrah of a squad with increasingly uncertain futures. Andy Robertson has already begun to lose his place in the Premier League starting XI, while Alisson's replacement has already been signed in Valencia shot stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at Anfield in July 2025.

Then there are the contract situations, with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah all reaching the end of their current deals at the end of the season.

Though Van Dijk is seemingly the most likely to stay, there is no guarantee, while both Alexander-Arnold and Salah are half expected to leave the club on free transfers, meaning that they can enter into pre-contract talks with other sides around Europe as early as next month.

Should they wish to sustain their position at the top of the Premier League beyond this season then, reinforcements will be needed, and in that regard Liverpool have been handed some much needed good news.

Liverpool favoured over Man City by £50m ace

Now, a fresh report claims that Liverpool will be the preferred side for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong should they match his asking price in the upcoming transfer windows.

Frimpong has risen to prominence under Xabi Alonso at the Bay Arena after spending his youth with Manchester City. So far this season, he has managed nine goal contributions in all competitions, having managed a mammoth 26 last campaign.

His form caught the eye of plenty of clubs, including Liverpool, over the summer, but no one opted to trigger his €40m (£34m) release clause and that has now expired, meaning that clubs will have to pay more to secure his services.

He has recently re-emerged as a target for Manchester City given the form and age of Kyle Walker, but now Liverpool have been given fresh hope over beating the reigning Premier League champions to a deal.

That comes as Sky Sports journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Frimpong has "already given his approval to join Liverpool" in the future. It is claimed that "regular contacts have been taking place" with Frimpong's representatives "for several weeks", and that the Leverkusen man has given the green light to an Anfield switch.

Jeremie Frimpong vs Trent Alexander-Arnold 24/25 (Domestic league) Jeremie Frimpong Trent Alexander-Arnold Appearances 12 12 Goals 2 0 Assists 3 1 Shot creating actions per 90 2.89 3.07

However, he will only be able to do so should Liverpool agree a fee with Leverkusen, and with the release clause no longer valid it is added that the German champions are holding out for close to 60m euros (£50m) to let their prized defender depart.

The German side "has not yet received an official offer from the Reds", but one could seemingly be imminent as Liverpool prepare for life without Trent Alexander-Arnold. Though a very different player stylistically, could Frimpong be the perfect replacement?