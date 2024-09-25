Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford has been left buzzing after an "exciting" update was shared by the 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds summer signings and upcoming fixtures

The Whites and manager Daniel Farke were busy over the summer, bringing in eight new additions after losing a number of important players, including star trio Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter. Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle, Ao Tanaka, Isaac Schmidt and Alex Cairns all arrived on permanent transfers, whereas Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell joined on loan.

On the pitch, Leeds are currently two points better off than they were at this stage last season, with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Cardiff City seeing Ramazani score and shine on what was his first start for the Whites.

Farke’s side currently sit in the playoff positions, but after last season’s Wembley heartbreak against Southampton, will be keen to earn automatic promotion this time around.

Leeds United's next five Championship games Date Leeds United vs Coventry City September 28 Norwich City vs Leeds United October 1 Sunderland vs Leeds United October 4 Leeds United vs Sheffield United October 18 Leeds United vs Watford October 22

The games come thick and fast for Leeds over the coming months, but away from the pitch, plans are seemingly in place from the 49ers Enterprises when it comes to expanding Elland Road.

Leeds announce Elland Road plan to increase capacity

On Monday, Leeds revealed their next steps to enhance Elland Road, looking to take the capacity from 37,645 to around 53,000. The club stated the key ambitions for the stadium upgrade on their official website:

Modernise and improve stadium capacity from 37,645 to c.53,000 seats

Significant increase to general admission seating, which at present would make Elland Road the seventh largest club stadium in the country

A core architectural design objective is to maintain and enhance the unique atmosphere

Phased approach to construction to minimise loss of seating capacity during the project

Bring Elland Road in line with UEFA Category 4 status, to be amongst the elite in European stadia

Expert team, combining global stadium experience with local specialist knowledge, assembled to deliver artist’s impressions and planning submission

Chairman Paraag Marathe said: “We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented.

"Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”

Reacting to the news, former forward Beckford was upbeat and took to X to say: “This will be exciting! Imagine the atmosphere when 50k+ are singing at full pelt! I can't wait!! MOT”