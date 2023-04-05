Arsenal seem on an unstoppable path to Premier League glory at the moment, with Mikel Arteta triumphantly at the helm.

The Spaniard has overseen vast change in the three years since taking over from Unai Emery, and despite it being his first venture as a head coach, he already seems set to write himself into the history books.

What makes the Gunners' turnaround so special is the manner in which they built their team, which is currently bursting with exciting young talent. Through shrewd and decisive acquisitions and the promotion of academy graduates, the fact that they boast the fourth-youngest average XI in the league is further testament to their imminent success and the unbridled further success their future is promised.

However, perhaps the crowning glory of Arteta's recruitment policy actually came through the departures he has instigated. The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe had shown glimpses of quality but did not boast the right mindset or consistency for his vision. And so, they were gone.

They would then be replaced by younger, hungrier models, and thus the cycle continued.

However, in Gabriel Jesus, they arguably have a top striker to hold down that position for the foreseeable future.

He is enjoying a fine return to action after his injury absence, picking up where he left off before the World Cup. The 26-year-old is the model for the perfect transfer, and as such, they are seeking to replicate it his summer with a move for Jesper Lindstrom.

Who is Jesper Lindstrom?

A tricky and versatile attacker, the Denmark international has enjoyed a fine season for Eintracht Frankfurt despite his youth.

As such, it was noted by Sky Germany (via Sport Witness) that contact had already been made over a potential deal in the coming transfer window. What makes this move even more enticing is that the German outfit are reportedly willing to sanction his sale, with €40m (£35m) being the apex of their current valuation.

With seven goals and four assists after just 22 Bundesliga games this season, the 23-year-old actually boasts striking similarities with the former Manchester City forward.

He too has scored just seven, but his six assists across 17 Premier League games slightly outperform his potential teammate.

What further draws comparisons is their shared ability to play all across the front line, with Jesus often deputising on either flank for Pep Guardiola in the past as a keen presser.

Lindstrom too marked himself as an intelligent attacker who could lead the press, as he ranked in the top 18% for successful pressures last season compared to others in his role across Europe.

His teammate Kevin Trapp has sought to praise the youngster too, as he lauded his progression: "Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique."

With all the necessary attributes to emulate Jesus, perhaps bringing him in could further add to the fluidity of Arteta's system, with yet another forward capable of interchanging within their front three.