Arsenal could cap off a remarkable summer of spending, should they opt to reignite an old link and add yet another quality star to their squad.

Who is Jesper Lindstrom?

Having already welcomed Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz to the Emirates, Mikel Arteta is showing no signs of slowing down in his pursuit of additional signings.

Therefore, the opportunity to tempt Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt, just as they were linked with doing back in April, should be one that he pounces on immediately.

As a vastly versatile forward player, his arrival could offer necessary depth all across the front line and into midfield. No longer would he have to worry about the potential injuries to one of his star men, when someone of such quality would be waiting in the wings to uphold his title charge.

The Denmark international has risen to prominence since leaving his home country, lighting up the Bundesliga despite his youth.

The only potential stumbling block in this move would be his €50m (£43m) price tag, yet sporting director Edu Gaspar has already showcased his penchant for huge outlays this window.

Is Jesper Lindstrom good?

The 23-year-old speedster seems to improve with each passing year with regard to his goalscoring, with the suggestion that surrounding him with a higher calibre of teammates could take his career to new heights.

After all, for a side that only finished seventh last term in the Bundesliga, the young attacking midfielder would muster nine goals and a further four assists in all competitions. This marked a steady increase on his ten-goal contribution haul from the season prior in the league, emphasising this progress.

However, it was that 2021/22 season that saw him first burst onto the scene, with the ease of his transition to the German top flight admirable. He would maintain 1.6 key passes per game that term, as if to showcase such creativity that blends well with his proficiency.

Whilst he could be profiled as more of a central attacking presence, Lindstrom actually has starred as more of a wide playmaker under manager Oliver Glasner, drifting infield to occupy dangerous pockets of space.

Teammate Kevin Trapp has been effusive in his praise for the gem, highlighting his adaptability:

"Jesper is very young and came from a different league. The Bundesliga is a tougher league than the Danish league, you have to get used to it. It’s normal, and everyone in the club and the team knows that. Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique."

This ability to thrive in between the lines has seen him hone his dribbling, and as a natural inverted winger for the Gunners, he could potentially thrive.

Especially given the natural similarities he shares with an arch-rival of theirs, Heung-min Son.

As a star for their north London counterpart Tottenham Hotspur, the consistently exceptional goalscoring nature of the South Korean sensation must be lauded despite the animosity such a rivalry evokes.

The 31-year-old has hit double figures for goals in every Premier League campaign apart from his first since moving to England, actually taking the same path from the Bundesliga as Lindstrom could.

His blistering speed is a staple of his continued success, but cutting in from that left flank onto his deadly right foot is what truly earns the plaudits.

However, in his final full year in Germany, he would only manage 14 goal contributions in the league, suggesting that it was the switch that spurred him onto the greatness he has enjoyed.

With a similar physical profile, as both stand at 6 foot whilst enjoying frightening pace, and FBref even referencing the former Bayer Leverkusen speedster on Lindstrom's 'similar players' list, perhaps it could now be the red half of north London that profits from a Son-esque figure set to dominate for the next decade.