West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will battle it out over the signing of Jesse Lingard who remains a free-agent following the expiry of his contract at Nottingham Forest.

The former Manchester United man is reportedly close to deciding where he will be playing his football in the coming days, as per Sky Sports [5th September, 18:08pm].

According to the report, the 30-year-old has been training with former club West Ham over the summer and will play in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week which will test his match fitness and ability in the Irons’ squad.

However, Premier League rivals Wolves are hot on the Hammers’ tail for Lingard’s signature with the four-time FA Cup winners also wanting the free agent's signature.

What’s the latest on Jesse Lingard?

Wolves have spent £80m so far this season and were obliged to buy Matheus Cunha for £43m due to a clause in the Brazilian’s contract following his loan spell at Molineux last season.

The Midlands club are quite strapped for cash so the signing of Lingard on a free transfer may be the perfect opportunity to improve their squad depth without breaking the bank.

In his first press conference as Wolves’ manager, Gary O'Neil claimed that he is “pleased” where his squad is currently at.

“I am just going to work with the players that are here, work extremely hard and get as much out of them as possible. I am really pleased with the group. I think there is enough quality in there to be really competitive.

“Things will move and change I am sure but as it is, I am fine with where we are. I like the group, I really think we have a chance of doing something this year," he said.

What happened to Lingard?

Following a stellar loan spell at West Ham, the attacking ace joined newly-promoted Nottingham Forest after agreeing a contract that made him the highest earner at City Ground.

The 32-capped England midfielder was in "sensational" form - in the eyes of former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn - during his time at the Irons as he managed to score nine and assist five in the 16 games he played for the three-time FA Cup winners.

He was also hailed as a "difference maker" during that period by the host of 'The West Ham Way' pre-match show, Dan Woffenden.

Moyes has previously spoken on whether he would like to work with Lingard again after his attempt to sign the Englishman last year failed.

Speaking in a press conference at the beginning of last season, Moyes said:

“You couldn't turn around and say David Sullivan and the owners didn't do everything they could to get him. They certainly did. I've got to say the club have tried to get lots of players but for different reasons, we've not been able to get them.

“You never know, [if he will try to sign Lingard again] it's a difficult question, I don't see how I can answer it. If he scores 25 goals next year and does fantastically well, maybe I will. If he doesn't, maybe I won't."

However at Forest. the English maestro failed to replicate the form he had in east London failing to score or assist in the 17 Premier League games he played for the Reds.

Given the financial problems at the Old Gold, signing Lingard on a free transfer wouldn't be the worst business, especially if O'Neil can be the one to get that West Ham-level of form back out of him heading into the remainder of 2023.