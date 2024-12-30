Thierry Henry remains one of if not the best ever player to grace the Premier League after his spell in North London with Arsenal, giving the supporters countless memories during his time as a player.

The Frenchman only cost £11m way back in 1999, a fee that turned out to be an absolute bargain given his goalscoring exploits during his time as a Gunner.

Henry managed to register a total of 228 goals during his time in the capital, the most of any player in the club’s history, managing to reach double figures in all but one season during his first eight years at the club.

His time under Arsène Wenger was littered with moments of magic, helping his compatriot claim two Premier League titles and three FA Cup triumphs - along with two Player of the Year awards, cementing himself in Arsenal folklore forever.

Fast forward to 2024 and current boss Mikel Arteta would undoubtedly do anything for a player with similar qualities to the fan favourite, potentially getting just that in the form of one star in January.

Arsenal plotting January move for French star

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are targeting a January loan deal to sign PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani to help bolster their title ambitions towards the tail end of the campaign.

The Frenchman has been allowed to leave the Parisians ahead of the upcoming window to help him gain valuable first-team minutes after struggling to make an impact in Ligue 1 as of late.

Big expectations were placed on the shoulders of the 26-year-old after his £76.4m move back in the summer of 2023, but he’s only managed to notch 11 goals since his big-money transfer.

However, he could provide a solid option in the short-term for Arteta, looking to soften the blow of losing Bukayo Saka, after the Englishman was ruled out for up to two months after picking up a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.

Kolo Muani can operate in any of the front three attacking roles, providing that added depth and quality needed if the club are to make a push for top spot over the coming months.

He would also provide an upgrade on one current first-team option who’s ultimately failed to make the impression many would’ve been envisaged after his own huge move to the Emirates.

Why Kolo Muani would be an upgrade on Jesus for Arsenal

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus made the move to North London in the summer of 2022, looking to hand Arteta the quality he desired at the top end of the pitch.

His £45m move brought about massive excitement among the fanbase, but to date, the former Manchester City forward has only scored 25 times in his 92 appearances during his two-and-a-half-year stint as a Gunner.

The 27-year-old has only scored twice in the league during 2024/25, with the focal area of the pitch undoubtedly the area which requires the greatest need of attention ahead of January.

The PSG forward, who’s previously been dubbed a “superstar” by German legend Lothar Matthäus, has also been compared to club-legend Henry by the Bundesliga website - making him an exciting addition should he get anywhere near close to his performance levels.

"Much like Kolo Muani, legendary France striker Henry started his career by impressing with his pace and trickery out wide before being repurposed as a centre-forward. Both players also clock in around the 6'2" mark and cut very similar, rangy figures. "Kolo Muani also has a languid dribbling style and immense turn of speed that were hallmarks of Henry's game - especially at a young age.."

Any deal for Kolo Muani would provide that added quality the Arsenal boss has been desiring in recent times, producing figures that Jesus has simply been unable to match during the opening months of the season.

He’s managed to produce a higher game per goal ratio than the Brazilian, whilst also completing more take-ons per 90, making him a useful fit across the frontline should a deal be completed.

How Kolo Muani & Jesus compare so far in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Kolo Muani Jesus Games played 10 14 Goals scored 2 2 Games per goal 5 7 Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 33% Take-ons completed 1.8 1 Take-on success 50% 25% Aerials won 75% 31% Stats via FBref

However, it’s his ability to win aerials that could prove crucial, massively outperforming Jesus in such a department, potentially handing Arteta that added focal point which his side have desperately lacked since the Spaniard’s arrival.

With any transfer likely to only be on a temporary basis, it could be a free hit for the club in taking a punt on the Frenchman, potentially reaping the rewards should they decide to do so, whilst only paying his reported £202k-per-week wage.

Kolo Muani would certainly provide that added quality needed at the top end of the pitch, whilst also providing depth to soften the blow of losing arguably their most important player in Saka.