A £40 million player is very keen to join Chelsea this summer and specifically wants to partner, or compete, with current forward Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea hold talks over signing Olise and Duran

Reports in the last week have suggested that Chelsea have held talks over signing Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, as well as Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The Blues contacted Palace chiefs over Olise last week, as per reliable media outlets like The Guardian, as they sought to find out the conditions of a potential deal. The 22-year-old's contract includes a complex £60 million release clause, which is apparently only valid for Champions League clubs, meaning Chelsea may have to pay more or offer players in negotiations.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could offer Noni Madueke in a player-plus-cash bid for Olise, and as they attempt to get that move over the line, they're are also weighing up the transfer of Duran from Villa.

The young Colombian striker bagged just eight goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last term but is very highly rated at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have a £40 million deal agreed in principle for Duran, but they're reportedly eyeing alternatives before they formally press ahead.

Duran wants to play with Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea

The Standard have an update on their pursuit this week, and they claim the 20-year-old is excited by the prospect of linking up with Enzo Maresca.

Duran is very keen on joining Chelsea and wants to play alongside Nicolas Jackson, as he looks to compete with or partner the Senegalese in Maresca's team. The South American also believes he's an ideal fit for both Maresca's system and Chelsea's longer-term vision. If Chelsea settle on Duran as their striker signing, it's added they're confident of bringing him to west London.

"Jhon Duran is a special player," said Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.

"We have to try and help him. He is a good guy, and he needs a team behind him. He is getting our demands better. He was very clinical and today was important for him.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

