As is the way for many ex-footballers nowadays, finding a new career beyond the beautiful game can be quite difficult at times, but Jill Scott is doing just fine.

Indeed, Scott, who was awarded an MBE for her services to women's football back in 2020, has really taken off as a pundit since retiring from football, with appearances here, there and everywhere.

So, we have decided to compile a fact file on everything about Jill.

How old is Jill Scott?

Jill Scott was born on 2nd February 1987, and is from Sunderland.

This makes her 37 years of age.

Jill Scott's net worth

Of course, no one can put an exact number on Scott's net worth apart from herself, but according to Heart, her net worth is somewhere between $1.5million (£1.3 million) and $4million (£3.4 million).

She will have earned a decent amount of money during her 18-year football career, but nowhere near as much as the amount she'll be getting paid to present and appear on shows such as I'm a Celebrity, Sky Sports Overlap and others.

Jill Scott's salary

The former England international earned a healthy chunk of money for going into the jungle back in 2023 to appear on I'm a Celebrity, with her reported fee rumoured to be around £120,000.

Her football career will have paid okay, but women's football has only started to increase exponentially in the past five years or so, with more teams becoming professional, so she may have missed out on large chunks for the majority of her career.

Punditry, on the other hand, will no doubt be her biggest income. Heart claimed back in 2022 that the 37-year-old earns around $450,000 (£391,000) per year, and she has also had many brand deals. Though, this number is likely to have risen as she has since appeared on ITV, Sky Sports, Channel 4 and other channels.

Jill Scott's height

So, how tall is Jill Scott? Well, she allegedly stands at 5ft 11in (181cm), and was nicknamed “Crouchy” due to her similarities in height with Peter Crouch, who was a former professional footballer.

Jill Scott's partner

Jill Scott is herself gay. She isn't married yet, but will soon have a wife as she's currently engaged to her girlfriend/fiancée, who goes by the name of Shelly Unitt.

The couple have been together now for over six years, and got engaged back in March 2020. They even have their own coffee shop together in Manchester, which is called Boxx2Boxx.

Shelly is the sister of former England rugby player Rachel Unitt. While her fiancee is off presenting and doing punditry on TV, Shelly enjoys travelling and visiting family, which is evident from her Instagram and social media channels.