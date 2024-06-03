Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a huge triple signing this summer after talks between a well known Red Devils director and another club's sporting director took place in recent days.

Man Utd transfer news

Few summer transfer windows have felt more important at Old Trafford than the one that will take place in the coming months, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe has the first opportunity to chance his arm. United's part-owner will want to make his presence felt and show that he is right to be in charge of transfer activity, and endless rumours continue to link them with exciting signings.

Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha is one player who has been backed to come in and add firepower for the Red Devils next season, with the club willing to double his current £60,000 per week wages. He has been compared to Marcus Rashford, not to mention being seen as a player who could get the best out of the Englishman.

Anthony Martial's departure this summer will require a new striker to come in, not to mention Rasmus Hojlund requiring more competition for regular minutes at United, and RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, in defence, Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande is being looked at as an ideal replacement for Raphael Varane, coming fresh off the back of Primeira Liga title title glory with his current club.

There are also concerns that United could lose key players, however, not least Bruno Fernandes, who is reportedly wanted by Barcelona and Bayern Munich. His agent is believed to have held talks with both European giants.

Man Utd eyeing huge triple signing

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are eyeing the triple signing of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise this summer, with the Crystal Palace trio all seen as potential additions.

In fact, that aforementioned club director in question is Sir Alex Ferguson, and the legendary former Red Devils manager "has met with Dougie Freedman in London to explore Crystal Palace’s position" on arguably their three most prized players.

Whether Guehi, Eze and Olise all end up at United this summer remains to be seen - they have a combined value of £124m, according to Transfermarkt - but if Ferguson and Ratcliffe managed to mastermind the signing of all three of them, it could be some of the most significant business they have done in years.

In Guehi, the Red Devils could be signing a long-term solution at the heart of their defence - one who is currently seen as an option to start ahead of Harry Maguire for England at Euro 2024, especially with the latter struggling with injury problems currently.

Eze is also part of the Three Lions' squad, and could add so much creativity to Erik ten Hag's midfield, registering 15 goal contributions (11 goals and four assists) in 24 Premier League starts in 2023/24. Meanwhile, Olise could be an ideal upgrade on Antony, providing far more end product from a right-sided role and netting twice against United in Palace's 4-0 win at Selhurst Park last month.

In many ways, Guehi could almost be the most important signing, given the need for centre-back reinforcements - Varane is leaving and Maguire is now 31 years of age - but the aim should be to sign all three together in one window.